After Rebel Wilson Goes Public With Girlfriend, A Journalist Says Their Publication Was Going To Out The Star

Just a couple of days ago, Rebel Wilson took to social media to share an update about her personal life: she's in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma . Wilson made the sweet announcement by sharing a picture of her and her girlfriend together, saying she thought she was “searching for a Disney Prince” but maybe what she really needed was a “Disney Princess” all this time. But following the reveal, a journalist with an Australian newspaper shared they were going to out her within two days if she didn’t comment on the relationship.

The Sydney Morning Herald's Andrew Hornery, in a column written this weekend, revealed that in an “abundance of caution,” the newspaper emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning. And later that same day, the actress reportedly decided to go public on Instagram. In the opinion piece, Hornery called the move from Wilson a “big mistake” and claimed threatening to out her was a non-issue because “sexual orientation is no longer something to be hidden.”

In the reporter's piece with his outlet, he also claimed that when the actress (now in her 40s) was previously in a relationship with businessman Jacob Busch, she “happily fed such prurient interest” by entertaining press about the pairing. Following the Herald’s publishing of the column, backlash has surfaced across the web, with people rushing to the side of Wilson for apparently being pressured to discuss a private matter publicly. In one Twitter opinion:

rebel wilson being forced to come out makes me so angry. coming out or not is such a personal thing. it can take a whole life for the person to get ready. sometimes the right time never comes. when you out someone you’re taking their choice away in such a violent way.June 11, 2022 See more

BBC reporter Megha Mohan also criticized the newspaper and the journalist for “complaining” that she chose to announce her relationship with Ramona Agruma herself. In her words:

I’ve just read this @smh piece 3 times to make sure that I wasn’t misreading. The publication messaged Rebel Wilson saying they would out her in 2 days - and is now complaining that she chose to announce her relationship with a woman herself. Quite astonishing. pic.twitter.com/qiPZkYFmkaJune 11, 2022 See more

On the heels of the relationship announcement, it's been reported that Rebel Wilson is reportedly “very serious” with Ramona Agruma, per People . The pair have allegedly been an item since January and are “super happy together.” She was apparently set up with the designer through a friend, and the two apparently spoke on the phone “for weeks” before actually meeting, something the star found to be “very romantic”.

The Australian performer has also shared that she feels she is in an equal partnership and healthy relationship now. This is purportedly different from what she experienced in the past, when she was “putting up” with things she “shouldn't have.” The Pitch Perfect alum still showed love for her exes, saying “they’re great,” but, with her new partner, it seems there’s a balance to the partnership that is really clicking for her.

Rebel Wilson recently starred in her first movie in three years, Senior Year, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription The comedy is about a high school cheerleader who goes into a 20-year coma and decides to finish her schooling at 37. The flick been trending at the Netflix top 10 for nearly a month with its last day on the list early this week and has a massive cast that includes Mary Holland, Sam Richardson and Justin Hartley. Wilson has a lot to be grateful for at the moment and, as she moves away from this attempted outing incident, let's hope that things are smooth sailing for her and her girlfriend moving forward.