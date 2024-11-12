The Relationships Between Red Carpet Photographers and Celebs Can Be Estranged, But Robert Downey Jr. Shows Us How To Do It Like A Pro

Red carpet photographers and paparazzi alike are notoriously pushy, loud, and demanding. So much so they have many feeling anything but comfortable–everyone from Ben Affleck to Chappell Roan and, of course, Britney Spears. The environment can be overwhelming and sometimes even dangerous. There are those celebrities who seem to handle them without a second thought, and Robert Downey Jr. is one of them.

The Oppenheimer alum of course walked many carpets during our 2024 TV schedule, and seemingly with ease. At the Oscars, he edged out the competition and won for the atomic bomb biopic thriller. Downey and crew ended up taking home 7 awards home from The Acadamey Awards.

Variety posted a quick moment of the Iron Man star and his wife, Susan Downey at the Emmys. The pair were posing for photographers and he said warmly that if the rest of them were smiling along with Downey and his wife, “the world would be a better place.” Check the instance down below:

A post shared by Variety (@variety) A photo posted by on

I’m glad to see a veteran like the Sherlock Holmes star know how to walk a carpet with a little fun, despite the stress of the press. He has, after all, been acting for most of his life. This interaction is a great example for stars and photographers alike.

The relationships between stars and paparazzi have been a unique and enduring one, to say the least. Britney Spears might take the cake though when it comes to estranged relationships with the press and photographers. The pop singer revealed a lot about her relationship with the media and how often they sought her out, and it seems like there could be even more stories that weren't shared .

One of the most recent hot topic carpet blunders was between new pop princess, Chappell Roan and photographers at MTV’s VMAs. She skyrocketed in popularity at the beginning of this year and has very much remained in the spotlight. This carpet was Roan’s first and it’s understandable that her anxiety and adrenaline bubbled to the surface and I’m not surprised she stood up for herself (she is known and loved for her bluntness). Hopefully, her photographer experiences will become less nerve-racking and outspoken like Downey’s instead of Spears’.

Now that Downey’s carpet time is done, he’s kept quite busy even though he has nothing slated for the 2025 movie schedule. The Zodiac alum did make his Broadway debut (and had fun reunions while at it), announced his eventual return as Dr. Doom to the MC Universe in the Avengers series, and wrapped up the Oppenheimer campaign.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s good to know that Robert Downey Jr. and other stars out in Hollywood are showing others how to turn photographer’s dispositions around with ease. If you’d like to watch Oppenheimer you can with a Prime subscription.