Britney Spears Says There’s A Lot Of Big Stories She Left Out Of Her Tell-All Book: ‘I'm Learning The Power Of Words And How They Can Change Your Life'
She touches on how she got started writing down her memories, as well.
Britney Spears is opening up about the origins of some of the stories that appeared in her tell-all The Woman in Me. The release was a bestseller when it hit shelves last year, landing on the New York Times list in its first week of publication and reportedly being "cathartic" for the pop star. The ‘Lucky’ singer is now opening up about the origins of some of the stories she’s told in her book, as well as teased a slew of additional content that apparently never made it to print.
Speaking out on her social media, Ms. Spears recently shared she once had a vacation from hell in which a “guy friend” was present for the first few days, presumably hoping to hook up. She wasn’t into it, and when he left partway into her two-week trip, that’s when she began writing down her thoughts for the first time, as she mentioned on her Instagram.
Furthermore, the singer called the experience “pure magic,” and went on to explain that while she has myriad additional stories from her career, it wasn’t all stuff she felt comfortable with sharing.
A ton of stuff did come out in Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me, however. One big one was that she contended that while dating Justin Timberlake she’d gotten pregnant and he hadn’t been interested in having a child with her. She also admitted she’d nearly starred in The Notebook opposite Ryan Gosling during that period post-Crossroads when acting roles were available to her. It’s a story The Notebook casting director Matthew Berry has also confirmed.
The book gets into the timeline of the allegations against Spears’ family. Finally, she touched on other a-lister hook-ups, including dating Colin Farrell briefly.Reports at the time even noted she’d apparently written three versions of the tell-all, which ties in with what she’s saying about behind-the-curtain stories here.
At the end of the day, though, she said on social media that she’s connected to so many stories she hasn’t told yet, and that she simply wanted to remind people there’s plenty to look forward to in the world. (And maybe in the form of another book from her too down the line? We’ll have to wait and see.)
The Woman in Me is available for purchase on Amazon and at other outlets now. In the meantime, a Britney biopic is also in the works with John M. Chu, and one actress already thinks she’d be a great fit.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.