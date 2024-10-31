Britney Spears Says There’s A Lot Of Big Stories She Left Out Of Her Tell-All Book: ‘I'm Learning The Power Of Words And How They Can Change Your Life'

Britney Spears is opening up about the origins of some of the stories that appeared in her tell-all The Woman in Me. The release was a bestseller when it hit shelves last year, landing on the New York Times list in its first week of publication and reportedly being "cathartic" for the pop star. The ‘Lucky’ singer is now opening up about the origins of some of the stories she’s told in her book, as well as teased a slew of additional content that apparently never made it to print.

Speaking out on her social media, Ms. Spears recently shared she once had a vacation from hell in which a “guy friend” was present for the first few days, presumably hoping to hook up. She wasn’t into it, and when he left partway into her two-week trip, that’s when she began writing down her thoughts for the first time, as she mentioned on her Instagram .

I guess because I didn’t give him a booty call he left and I was so damn thankful he did !!! So I started writing and keeping a journal.

Furthermore, the singer called the experience “pure magic,” and went on to explain that while she has myriad additional stories from her career, it wasn’t all stuff she felt comfortable with sharing.

I have A LOT I didn’t share in my book because I was embarrassed by what people would say and if I could even deal with it !!! I’m learning the power of words and how they can change your life !!! Don’t ever let people confuse you or make you think you deserve abuse or mess with your head!!!

A ton of stuff did come out in Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me , however. One big one was that she contended that while dating Justin Timberlake she’d gotten pregnant and he hadn’t been interested in having a child with her. She also admitted she’d nearly starred in The Notebook opposite Ryan Gosling during that period post-Crossroads when acting roles were available to her. It’s a story The Notebook casting director Matthew Berry has also confirmed .

The book gets into the timeline of the allegations against Spears’ family . Finally, she touched on other a-lister hook-up s, including dating Colin Farrell briefly.Reports at the time even noted she’d apparently written three versions of the tell-all, which ties in with what she’s saying about behind-the-curtain stories here.

At the end of the day, though, she said on social media that she’s connected to so many stories she hasn’t told yet, and that she simply wanted to remind people there’s plenty to look forward to in the world. (And maybe in the form of another book from her too down the line? We’ll have to wait and see.)

It’s so cool that we are all extremely beautiful people with our own stories. To be able to connect with even two or three people and touch someone’s heart and soul is the reason I think we are here as people !!!

The Woman in Me is available for purchase on Amazon and at other outlets now. In the meantime, a Britney biopic is also in the works with John M. Chu, and one actress already thinks she’d be a great fit .