I Rewatched Harriet The Spy As An Adult, And Now Realize I Was Wrong About One Thing

Harriet the Spy is a movie that is closely associated with my childhood. I used to watch it all the time growing up. From a young age, I dreamed of being a fiction writer, so I could relate to and admire Harriet’s dedication to her craft. I am also now a dedicated people watcher, and that habit may have been influenced by the film. And Harriet the Spy is the reason I became a fan of Michelle Trachtenberg.

Because I wanted to support her career, I often watched a movie because she was in it. I still remember my excitement about the news of her joining the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast.

So her passing (and seeing all the loving tributes to Trachtenberg ) made me want to revisit where my love for the actor began. This was the first time I rewatched Harriet the Spy as an adult. It was a unique experience because things I was so sure about as a child weren’t the same as an adult.

There is one important storyline from Harriet the Spy that I now see differently through an adult lens.

I Used To Be On Harriet's Side When It Came To The War Against Her Classmates

I remember believing that the other students completely overreacted to Harriet’s journal. She said nothing wrong and just gave her honest observations. However, the Sport (Gregory Smith) page always stood out because it seemed harsh even back then. We also witness his money struggles, so seeing her speak of them so callously makes that particular observation extremely unnecessary.

His face of embarrassment also made me empathize with him the most. In my child brain, everyone else was just being ridiculous. Sometimes writers must be cruel in the pursuit of truth. Showcasing truth in its many forms is a fundamental part of being a writer, at least this is what I believed in in my adolescence.

I now know that like Harriet, I was doing too much. Honesty in writing is important but being truthful and showing cruelty are different.

Now I Realized Some Of Her Opinions And Observations Were Extremely Harsh

Hearing Harriet’s journal notes back, I immediately had a different reaction. Harriet isn’t just honest but cruel in some of her observations. She criticizes everything from financial status to appearance to mental health to social skills. Harriet even gives harsh commentary like saying a student should end his life. She also points out the children’s biggest insecurities.

Nothing Harriet said was necessary, especially the added opinions. However, it shows her superior intellect for her age. What eleven-year-old child is thinking all of this?

Harriet’s opinions also made me realize that she looked down on her friends and classmates and was somewhat two-faced. She was nice to her friends but judged their every interaction. If I were Sport and Janie (Vanessa Lee Chester), I would probably end my friendship with her. It’s hard to forget that your friend might think you’re a lunatic in the making, and that your dad is a loser and that you’re too poor.

But, Her Classmates Were Also In The Wrong

However, her private journals and thoughts should have stayed that way. The children stealing and reading it immediately shows their wrongness in this incident. There is a code of ethics at play. Private journals deserve to stay private. Marion (Charlotte Sullivan) is a classic mean girl character , so you immediately side with Harriet in their war.

Then she takes things to the extreme by uniting everyone against Harriet. Back then, I thought her classmates went to extremes after what happened. They start isolating and bullying Harriet. After this Harriet the Spy rewatch, I stand by that impression. They go way too far.

They make Harriet feel like crap and then just do harsh things, like stopping her from spying, getting her journals taken away, and infamously pouring paint on her. They repay her awful words with awful actions.

This cruelty towards Harriet bonds them all. The class is separated into groups until they unite against the evil Harriet. The class unity is fun. Everything else is ridiculous and not fun at all.

Harriet's Revenge Is Slightly Justified But Still A Bit Devious

Once again, the child version of me cheers on Harriet as she strikes back. "Return the cruelty," I said — I promise the child version of me wasn’t a psycho, just apparently very strongly on Harriet’s side. Rewatching Harriet the Spy, I still find Sport’s reactions the most heartbreaking.

He seemed hurt and disappointed by her actions the most — even as a child I felt that heartbreak. With this viewing, I can see why Harriet takes these actions but I don’t support them. Somehow, her behavior seems even harsher than her classmates’ behavior.

Telling Marion that her father doesn’t love her is just devastating. No matter how annoying a child is, they don’t deserve to hear that their parent doesn’t love them.

Harriet’s punishments definitely range from slight inconveniences to borderline psychological torture. She is a child character who does not mess around , and that’s why many children, including myself, love her.

Now as an adult, I would be terrified.

The Actions Of Both Sides Seem Believable And Needed For Major Life Lessons

Harriet The Spy reminds us that children can be very cruel. Harriet and her classmates all behave in extremely harsh or mean ways. However, they’re children. Sometimes they don’t know any better and must grow out of this behavior.

Everyone involved believes that they are engaging in fair and appropriate actions. However, through an adult lens, it is clear that they’re acting on their worst impulses. As harsh as they may be, this feels like an accurate portrayal of childhood. This is why it’s one of the best family movies.

It teaches valuable lessons without them feeling spoon-fed or forced. Children understand that Harriet makes amends to her friends because it’s the right thing to do. Additionally, it’s a great adaptation of the book because it captures Harriet’s spirit. Therefore, you never grow to hate her, despite her questionable behavior.

She’s just a child who still needs to grow up. Coming of age and growing up involves many missteps and some cruelty. All Harriet and her classmates’ actions are part of learning and growing. By the end, she also redeems herself by turning her harsh opinions into positive observations.