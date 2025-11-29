Insider Drops Details About What Exes Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reportedly Did For Thanksgiving

When it comes to celebrity exes, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are a pair that continue to make headlines, even over seven years after their divorce. The buzz that surrounds the two typically isn’t salacious, however, as insiders – and occasionally the stars themselves – have made note of how they remain amicable. Apparently, there’s even more reported evidence to support that notion this holiday season. That’s because an insider just dropped details about how Garner (53) and Affleck (53) spent their Thanksgiving.

According to a new report, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving together and with their three children – Violet (19), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (13). People reports that the festivities took place at Garner’s humble abode, where her current partner, John Miller, was also present. The source claims Garner put a lot of effort into making the occasion special, and the insider also laid out purported information in regard to Garner’s feelings on having her former husband at dinner:

Just like last year, Jen hosted Thanksgiving at her house. Ben and his mom joined. Jen makes it very special. She's such a great chef. She loves having her whole family together too. Ben's always welcome at her house.

As the insider mentioned, this isn’t the first time that Affleck and Garner have enjoyed a holiday together since they divorced. They also spent Thanksgiving together in 2024, during which they both volunteered at The Midnight Mission’s annual Street Fair (where Garner was also present this year as well). After volunteering together last year, Affleck and Garner had dinner with their kids at that point as well. It seems Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was present for the meal as well.

Based on the comments shared by the source, the Affleck-Garner brood had a warm get-together. Garner and Affleck began dating in 2004 and were married in 2005 but, in 2015, they announced that they were divorcing. The Daredevil alums’ split was finalized in 2018 though, since then, it’s been reported that they’ve remained close as co-parents. Following this latest Thanksgiving meetup, the aforementioned source dropped claims about what their dynamic is supposedly like now:

[They] get along and really support each other. Ben's doing well and staying focused on work, his health and his kids.

At this point, there have been other instances in which insiders have discussed how Jennifer Garner has remained in her ex-husband’s corner. Shortly after their Thanksgiving reunion last year, it was reported that Garner was supporting Affleck through his divorce from Jennifer Lopez (which was finalized this past January.) The source dropped further claims about Garner helping Affleck:

Jen's his biggest cheerleader. It took them years to get to this point, but Jen never gave up on him. And it's all friendly and centered around the kids now.

On that note, there have been instances in which Garner and Affleck have spent time with their kids as a unit over the past year. This past July, the stars even went viral for attending a Red Sox game with their son. We, of course, can’t speak to the exact nature of Affleck and Garner’s relationship. Yet recent reports and these latest Thanksgiving details would seem to suggest that they’re not only firm co-parents but also solid friends.