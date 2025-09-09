I Watched Companion Being Largely In The Dark About Its Plot, And It's One Of My Favorite Movies Of 2025

We're in the back half of the year, and while there are fewer upcoming 2025 movies to look forward to, there's plenty to love on streaming. I've been using my HBO Max subscription to check out quite a few movies I missed in theaters, and found myself drawn to Companion. I loved Jack Quaid after seeing him in Novocaine earlier this year, so surely this movie would have me feeling the same way, right?

I went into 'Companion' blind, and honestly, I think it played a factor in why it may be one of my favorite movies of the year. As such, I'll try to keep the first part of this as spoiler-free as possible for those who haven't watched, but for those who have, you'll enjoy learning about what I thought this movie was, and how that all changed upon watching.

What I Thought Companion Was About

Heading into Companion, all I knew was that I saw a scene with Jack Quaid with a gun, and that Cinemablend gave it a solid review, praising the performances. I don't even believe I clocked that Sophie Thatcher was from Yellowjackets fame, so I just flipped it on for the ride, hoping I was about to see one of the best horror movies people are talking about years from now.

The early vibes of the movie certainly felt like some sort of horror movie, especially with the unhealthy fascination Iris seemed to have with Josh. I think it gave me the vibe of something like Swimfan or Fear. Maybe something less extreme than Mark Wahlberg beating his chest, but when a character makes a statement in the first five minutes about killing her boyfriend, I had to assume this was all taking a dark turn.

Why I Loved Companion After Realizing What It's Really About

Last chance! If you haven't seen Companion and want to also watch it with no idea what to expect, turn back now!

Of course, so much of Companion starts to make sense after Iris kills Sergey, and in her state of panic, Josh is left with no other option than to shut her down. What initially seemed bizarre about Iris from the start all of a sudden starts to make sense. She was a program, and all her affection toward her boyfriend, who seems to treat her like an object, is programming.

One of my colleagues at CinemaBlend said the movie is better if you know the twist going in, but I feel entirely different about that. I thought it was a fantastic gut punch to learn at the same time Iris does that she's a program, and it allowed me to feel as confused and conflicted about the entire story from that point on. So many things, like Kat saying she feels like she could be "replaced" by Iris feels a whole lot different with the added context.

Ultimately, I think I loved Companion because it reminded me of the same reason I love Black Mirror. The idea that some modern technology we could only dream of could come with dark moral realities and quandaries is my favorite thing about science fiction as a genre, so this ended up being an instant classic for me. Also, I think I'm on the side of thinking we don't need androids to be our pretend partners, because it can bring out some twisted people. Credit to Jack Quaid for helping me find that idea, because Josh is just the worst.

Companion is available to stream on HBO Max for those who haven't gotten the chance to see it yet, or for those who want to watch it again. Find it and many other movies that have come out this year, and catch up on some great movies you might've missed in theaters.