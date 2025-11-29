I Watched A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, And As A Longtime Fan I Found One Thing Especially Hilarious

Growing up, the Jonas Brothers were my Beatles, so of course when I heard A Very Jonas Christmas Movie would be on the 2025 Christmas movie schedule, I knew I would be pressing play so fast. Now that it’s new on streaming, I’ve come back to share one predominant thought I had watching it, and it’s about Kevin Jonas... I’m as surprised as you are. SPOILERS ahead.

Kevin Jonas’s Christmas Wish Being To Finally Get To Sing Was Sending Me

First off, I had such a blast with A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. It brought me back to those days when I watched them on Disney Channel as a kid. It’s so unserious, and not trying too hard to be one of the best Christmas movies of all time or anything – just fun holiday viewing to enjoy with some eggnog. But, as someone who’s been a JoBros fan for the past 20 years at this point, I wasn’t expecting Kevin Jonas’s funny plot line.

If the storyline wasn’t hilarious enough already… The whole movie revolves around them being cursed by Santa Claus, who makes sure they have the worst holiday travel luck from London to their homes, in order to help them bond. All of them have their own personal things they are working through as they get stuck together for longer than expected and are away from each of their wives (minus Joe) and kids, but Kevin’s big secret is that he wants to finally sing with them moving forward.

Anyone who’s been following the Jonas Brothers knows that Nick and Joe are the two vocalists of the band. I just figured Kevin wasn’t into the whole singing thing, but it’s kind of the perfect inside joke for fans that this would be his big Christmas dilemma. As a bonus - there’s a scene in the movie where all the Jonas Brothers are apart and singing their own verses, and Kevin’s part is him just playing the guitar and the lyrics playing on the screen as subtitles. I wasn't prepared.

Then, I Learned Kevin Jonas Just Released His First Solo Song And It Gave Me Chills

At the end of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin gets the chance to join his brothers in the final song. Don’t get me wrong, it’s totally sweet, but in the context of being a fan for so long, it’s kind of funny that the eldest brother would need to work himself up to ask his brothers if he can sing. Especially, when he actually has a great voice.

After I watched the movie, I learned that Kevin actually just released his first solo track ever recently, and it’s SO GOOD. Check out him playing on tour:

Kevin Jonas - Changing (Live Greetings From Your Hometown Tour) - YouTube Watch On

Kevin?? Why were you hiding this from us? He’s been in the background hiding that voice all this time. I’m loving all the love he’s getting on YouTube . Check out some of the comments:

"KEVIN JONAS, how dare you hide that beautiful voice from us???!!!!!" - @FundasWatchHouse

- @FundasWatchHouse "He said he can’t sing like Joe or Nick… that’s totally valid because he can sing as Kevin Jonas. Thank you for letting us hear your voice, Kev!" - @seraphinamarie7140

- @seraphinamarie7140 "His voice, has the grit of Joe and falsetto of Nick." - @bladefearawksttm

- @bladefearawksttm "Kevin proving once again he’s the underrated Jonas we never deserved, but absolutely NEEDED! ️🫶" - @amandabrown5472

- @amandabrown5472 "It’s crazy how good he sounds & live?? Why was he in hiding this whole time?!" - @beautybyrianna8844

I’m simultaneously shocked and laughing, because all this went down in the most Jonas way possible. Anyways, here’s to more goofy Jonas Brothers movies, and perhaps a burgeoning solo career for Kevin!