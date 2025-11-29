Jason Bateman's Kids Normally Don't Like His Movies, But They Had The Sweetest Reactions To Zootopia 2
The Nick Wilde voice actor got a lot of love from his family over the sequel.
For some time, Zootopia 2 was on the schedule of upcoming Disney movies but, now, it's finally arrived! The sequel has seemingly been making an impression on moviegoers, and it's a foregone conclusion that many families are enjoying the new animated movie this weekend. However, what does co-lead Jason Bateman’s family think about it? Well, the voice actor behind Nick Wilde shared his kids’ genuine reactions to seeing it, and they're quite sweet.
Jason Bateman has two daughters with his wife Amanda Anka -- 19-year-old Francesca and 13-year-old Maple. Apparently, they're not always the easiest to impress by the sound of it. Bateman spoke to Heart Radio (as shared on TikTok) and revealed what his kids had to say about the Zootopia sequel:
When the first movie was coming out, Francesca would have been 10, while Maple would've been four. So the now-teen-aged kids were kind of the perfect age for their dad to be the star of a Walt Disney Animation movie. Almost a decade later, Bateman said they are much more “critical” of his work, but they were pleasantly surprised by Zootopia 2.
Their thoughts aren’t far off from the general reactions to Disney's latest sequel so far. CinemaBlend’s Zootopia 2 review awarded the movie a 4 out of 5 stars, and other critics have mostly been positive as well. As of this writing, on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 91 percent from over one-hundred reviews and a 95 percent from audiences. The film also has an “A” grade on CinemaScore.
It's so sweet that Jason Bateman's kids genuinely enjoyed the movie, considering their feelings can very. As for how his kids feel about watching his work, Bateman also said:
I can imagine how odd it would be for one or both of a person's parents to be famous actors all over big screens and TVs. Also, in the case of Jason Bateman, most of his work isn’t really kid-friendly. So I'd imagine he's pleased that the Disney-produced sequel really impressed his kids with all its “different layers." Actors have said that their kids can be amongst their toughest critics, so kudos to Bateman for clearing that bar.
Zootopia 2 sees Jason Bateman’s Nick Wilde is getting used to his new buddy cop dynamic with Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) after officially being joining the ZPD. Their bond is tested, however, when they get drawn into a major mystery with ties to the history of the titular city. Most notably, Ke Huy Quan plays a pit viper named Gary D’Snake who becomes the gateway to Nick and Judy learning why reptiles don’t live in Zootopia.
In short, this Disney film can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages, and that's typically an attribute of the best films to come out of the House of Mouse. What I'm wondering now is if Jason Bateman's kids will feel the same several years from now should a third movie actually happen as suggested by that post-credits scene.
We'lll have to wait and see on that front. But, until then, check out Zootopia 2 in theaters now, and stream the original 2016 movie using a Disney+ subscription.
