I Can't Believe How Perfectly Wake Up Dead Man Played Into Fan Theory Involving Knives Out And MCU Movies

Major spoilers for Wake Up Dead Man are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the latest Knives Out mystery with a Netflix subscription .

I get it, connecting the Knives Out movies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movies feels random and potentially illogical. However, now that we’re three mysteries deep with Benoit Blanc thanks to the release of Wake Up Dead Man on the 2025 movie schedule , a pattern has been created that makes this connection undeniable. So, without further ado, let's talk about the fan theory involving Rian Johnson’s beloved whodunnits and how the MCU plays into their outcomes.

(Image credit: Lionsgate and Netflix)

Why Is There A Fan Theory That Mixes Knives Out With Marvel?

Alright, this all starts with the Knives Out cast, including Chris Evans. When that movie came out in 2019, he was the only actor in the ensemble connected to the MCU, and his character, Ransom, killed Christopher Plummer’s Harlan.

Now, cut to 2022. Glass Onion was released, and it featured notable Marvel movie stars Edward Norton, who was in The Incredible Hulk before Mark Ruffalo took over as Bruce Banner, and Dave Bautista, AKA Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy. Notably, the cast also included Kathryn Hahn, who was in WandaVision and Agatha All Along, and Jessica Henwick, who appeared in The Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. However, those are shows, and this pattern only pertains to actors who starred in MCU movies.

In Glass Onion, Edward Norton’s Miles ended up killing both Bautista’s Duke Cody and Janelle Monáe’s Andi.

So, this all created the theory – which An0nym355 summarized on Reddit – that if a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie actor is in a Knives Out mystery, they will be either the killer or a victim and never an innocent survivor or bystander. An important distinction to make here is that not every victim is an MCU star. Rather, every time a MCU performer has been in one of Rian Johnson’s films, they have either done the killing or been killed. Now, with the release of Wake Up Dead Man, there’s even more merit to this connection.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Wake Up Dead Man Perfectly Plays Into This Theory

When Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner were cast in Wake Up Dead Man , I was immediately thinking about this theory. However, I didn’t realize at the time that Glenn Close and Thomas Haden Church were also MCU movie alums.

That’s right, along with Brolin playing the big bad Thanos and Renner portraying Hawkeye for years, Glenn Close played Nova Prime in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thomas Haden Church was Sandman in both Spider-Man 3 and the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

I will note that they aren't the only actors in Wake Up Dead Man with Marvel connections; however, they are the only four MCU movie stars. Kerry Washington was in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer. Also, Jeffrey Wright voices a character in the series What If…? Neither of their characters was involved in the crimes of Wake Up Dead Man. However, neither of them is an MCU movie actor, either. Washington’s Marvel movies aren’t technically in the MCU – even though Chris Evans’ Human Torch does appear in Deadpool and Wolverine. Meanwhile, Wright has only ever appeared in Marvel TV shows.

With all that being said, I thought this third Knives Out mystery would deviate from the potential pattern due to all these muddy Marvel waters. However, it did not at all; in fact, it made the theory even stronger.

In the whodunnit, the four actors with ties to MCU movies were involved in the crime. Both Josh Brolin’s Monsignor Wicks and Thomas Haden Chruch’s Samson Holt died. And the people responsible for those deaths wound up being Glenn Close’s Martha Delacroix and Jeremy Renner’s Dr. Nat Sharp.