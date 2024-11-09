Ridley Scott Explains Why He Stopped Reading Reviews After Blade Runner

Ridley Scott, one of Hollywood’s most enduring and influential directors, has experienced almost every twist and turn the industry offers, from redefining the best sci-fi movies of all time with Alien and Blade Runner to crafting modern classics like Gladiator. But despite a legacy of groundbreaking films, the director wasn’t immune to the harsh sting of critical reception early in his career. In a new interview, ahead of the upcoming Gladiator II , the Thelma & Louise filmmaker revealed that the icy reception to his now-revered 1982 classic, Blade Runner, made him swear off reading reviews entirely.

In a sit-down with THR , Ridley Scott gave fans a glimpse at his 2024 movie schedule release. The legendary filmmaker also opened up about a pivotal moment that changed his approach to criticism forever: the searing reception to Blade Runner back in 1982, courtesy of renowned New Yorker critic Pauline Kael. He recounted the sting in detail:

It was four pages of destruction. I never met her. I was so offended. I framed those pages and they’ve been in my office for 30 years to remind me there’s only one critic that counts and that’s you. I haven’t read critiques ever since. Because if it’s a good one, you can get a swollen head and forget yourself. And if it’s a bad one, you’re so depressed that it’s debilitating.

It’s almost hard to believe now, given Blade Runner’s iconic status as one of the best movies of the '80s , but when it first hit the big screen, it was met with mixed feelings. The groundbreaking visuals, deep philosophical undertones, and the moody, neon-lit world left many scratching their heads. Critics weren’t sure what to make of it, and audiences were similarly split.

Fast forward to today, and the movie is hailed as a sci-fi masterpiece, influencing countless directors and fostering a fanbase as passionate as ever. However, those harsh early reviews left an indelible mark on The Martian director, influencing how he approached his craft and how he chose to interact—or not interact—with the voices of the critical world.

Scott’s approach to criticism may seem extreme to some, but it's an understandable coping mechanism in a career that spans 47 years. The industry veteran has witnessed firsthand how public perception can build or break careers. With this self-imposed boundary, the Napoleon helmer continues to fuel his creative spirit, unencumbered by the noise of critical reception. Instead of allowing reviews to shape his confidence or sense of accomplishment, he focuses on the art itself and his dedication to pushing boundaries.

Even at almost 87, the man’s pace is relentless. Ridley Scott recently wrapped the much-anticipated Gladiator sequel, which he’s confidently called some of his best work to date. And with early buzz for Gladiator II backing up that claim , it’s clear he didn’t let the sting of those initial Blade Runner critiques slow him down. If anything, they’ve fueled a career that shows no signs of stopping.

Gladiator II is gearing up to make its big splash in theaters on November 22, and the anticipation is real. But if you’re itching for a bit of Ridley Scott magic while you wait, why not revisit one of the best movies of the 2000s ? That’s right, I’m talking about the original, Russell Crowe-led, sword-and-sandal epic, Gladiator. Lucky for you, it’s available to stream right now with a Paramount+ subscription .