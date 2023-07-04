Robert De Niro Responded After His 19-Year-Old Grandson Leandro Died
The family remains in our thoughts.
The De Niro family continues to reel following the tragic death of 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who died recently though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. After news of the young man’s passing was confirmed on the social media accounts of his mother, Drena De Niro, we are now hearing from Leandro’s grandfather, legendary actor Robert De Niro. And we continue to keep this family in our thoughts.
In a statement that was obtained by People, Robert De Niro had this to say about the death of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez:
Privacy should be expected in the wake of a family death. Especially when it seems like the immediate family is still seriously grieving. In an Instagram post by Drena De Niro on Monday, the mother of the deceased continued to mourn as she shared:
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was attempting to join the “family business” of acting. He was seen in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, possibly thanks to the fact that Cooper has a strong relationship with Robert De Niro after they collaborated in Silver Linings Playbook. Recently, De Niro also opened up about lessons he has learned regarding parenting after welcoming a new baby (even though he’s 79). We’ll remain forever curious about the contributions Leandro could have made to the film industry as an actor and storyteller.
Robert De Niro will appear in an anticipated movie later this year, reteaming with Martin Scorsese for the anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon. It will be the first movie that De Niro makes for Scorsese with the director’s other muse, Leonardo Di Caprio. Critics weighed in on the film after it played the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Hopefully as the year continues, the De Niro family can find peace, and maybe some answers as to what happened to Leandro. The cause of death remains unknown.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
