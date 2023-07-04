Robert De Niro Responded After His 19-Year-Old Grandson Leandro Died

The De Niro family continues to reel following the tragic death of 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who died recently though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. After news of the young man’s passing was confirmed on the social media accounts of his mother, Drena De Niro, we are now hearing from Leandro’s grandfather, legendary actor Robert De Niro . And we continue to keep this family in our thoughts.

In a statement that was obtained by People , Robert De Niro had this to say about the death of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez:

I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.

Privacy should be expected in the wake of a family death. Especially when it seems like the immediate family is still seriously grieving. In an Instagram post by Drena De Niro on Monday, the mother of the deceased continued to mourn as she shared:

I can barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences. None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time. You were kindness, acceptance, and love and I can’t believe any of this is real.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was attempting to join the “family business” of acting. He was seen in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born , possibly thanks to the fact that Cooper has a strong relationship with Robert De Niro after they collaborated in Silver Linings Playbook. Recently, De Niro also opened up about lessons he has learned regarding parenting after welcoming a new baby (even though he’s 79). We’ll remain forever curious about the contributions Leandro could have made to the film industry as an actor and storyteller.