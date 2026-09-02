I’ve Been Wanting Kit Harington To Return To The MCU, And Someone Finally Asked Him About It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, with exciting titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that there have been a few struggles since Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time. Chief among them is Eternals, although I've been wondering if Kit Harington is ever going to return in upcoming Marvel movies. Someone recently asked the actor, and he had a refreshingly honest answer.

After its release Eternals got some backlash for its runtime and overstuffed cast. There hasn't been any news about a sequel, although the Eternals post-credits scene teased that Harington's Dane Whitman would eventually become Black Knight. During a clip from MovieWeb's Instagram, the actor was asked if he'll ever return to the MCU, responding with:

I mean, I’d love to. I don’t think there’s any plan to. I hate to break it to you. I think he’s a wicked character. There’s a part of him, that whole Ebony Blade stuff, where the more he kills, the worse he gets, the more addicted. He’s such a great parable of addiction. And I think he’s someone who starts good, goes bad. I think he’s great. But we’ll see. I don’t know if there’s any plan.

Well, that was pretty cut and dry. While the Game of Thrones actor would love to return as Dane Whitman in the MCU, he doesn't seem to think that's actually going to happen. So despite the set up of Dane using the Ebony Blade and becoming Black Knight, we might never actually see that pay off. Talk about a bummer.

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Despite the movie ending with the message "Eternals will return" there's been no indication that the studio is actually moving forward with a sequel to Chloé Zhao's blockbuster. Harington's above comments certainly don't offer any encouragement to fans hoping for the story to continue on the big screen.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Even if Eternals' sequel wasn't happening, some fans held out hope that we would still see Kit Harington return as Dane in a future MCU project. After all, the credits scene featured a connection to Mahershala Ali's Blade, with that character heard in the sequence with the Ebony Blade. Although now that the Blade movie is seemingly dead, things aren't looking good for Harington's return.

While audiences didn't respond to Eternals, the fact that the movie hasn't really been addressed in the years that have followed is frustrating. While Captain America: Brave New World featured an arms war over Celestial Tiamut's body, we don't know what happened to the Eternals after they were taken away. What's more, we haven't seen Harry Styles return as Eros since his brief cameo.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Avengers: Doomsday as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Kit Harington, he's kept busy on both TV and film, and was recently cast as Gilderoy Lockhart for Season 2 of the Harry Potter TV show.