Robert Patrick Thought Rocky Was So 'Inspirational' In High School, But It Was Even Cooler When He Got To Ask Sly Stallone About It Years Later
Gonna fly now!
Robert Patrick and Sylvester Stallone have reunited as antagonists in the latest season of Tulsa King, which you can watch with a Paramount+ subscription, after first working together in Cop Land almost 30 years ago. It’s clearly great for Patrick, who has long considered Stallone a friend and an inspiration. In a recent interview, the "Terminator Hunk" explained just how important Stallone has been to his career over the years.
It Started Long Before They Met
Patrick’s feelings about Stallone go back long before they met and first worked together on the 1997 drama about corrupt New York cops living in New Jersey. He recently explained just how far in an interview with UPI:
Patrick points out how Rocky gave him the sense that anyone can succeed at anything if they put their mind to it:
That later translated to Patrick’s career as an actor. In fact, while working on Cop Land, he didn’t shy away from asking Stallone about the movie, and it provided more inspiration:
Rocky is, in so many ways, the ultimate story of the underdog. Not only is the character in the movie the underdog, but Stallone was a Hollywood underdog himself. I don’t need to go into the history of the movie; it’s well-known at this point, but learning that someone as successful and well-thought-of as Robert Patrick is putting that inspiration to good use is, well, inspirational in and of itself.
They say you don’t always want to meet your heroes, but this is obviously a case where that isn’t true. Even now, three decades after first working with Stallone, and well into his wildly successful career, Patrick still has those thoughts about his co-star on Tulsa King, and the respect is mutual, as Stallone praised Patrick in a recent interview with CinemaBlend. We should all strive to have working relationships as great as these two.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.