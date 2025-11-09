Predator: Badlands Director Revealed How Much James Cameron's Comments Influenced Him, Even If The Filmmaker Didn't Necessarily Remember Saying Them
A little encouragement from a film legend goes a long way.
Sometimes, all it takes to push a risky idea forward is one encouraging voice, and in the case of the 2025 movie release, Predator: Badlands, that voice belonged to James Cameron. Director Dan Trachtenberg recently revealed how a few offhand comments from the Aliens filmmaker gave him the confidence to forge ahead with what might be the boldest Predator film yet, though Cameron himself might not remember the conversation that lit the spark.
Trachtenberg recently counted a dinner he had with the Cameron while prepping Badlands in New Zealand. At that point, Trachtenberg had just driven eight hours to visit the legendary director on the set of the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. After walking the Terminator creator through his high-concept pitch for Badlands, the two sat down to eat, where Cameron delivered a line that stuck with Trachtenberg throughout production. As the filmmaker tells THR:
However, months later, after Cameron watched a nearly finished cut of the movie, his feedback included a surprising admission. The Prey director added:
With Badlands, Dan Trachtenberg flips the script, making a lone Yautja named Dek (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) the central protagonist. Set on the hostile planet Genna, the film pairs Dek with a Weyland-Yutani synth named Thia (Elle Fanning) as they navigate a brutal hunt for a mythical beast. It’s a major departure for the franchise and a risky one. However, with Cameron’s unexpected (and possibly subconscious) encouragement, Trachtenberg stayed the course.
So does James Cameron actually remember giving Predator: Badlands his early blessing? Maybe not. But, whether it was intentional encouragement or an accidental pep talk, it was precisely what Trachtenberg needed, and it earned the Titanic director a well-deserved shoutout in the film’s credits.
Also, it looks like those bold swings are paying off. Badlands, the ninth entry in the Predator franchise (if you count Alien vs. Predator and its sequel), is earning praise from both fans and critics. It currently holds an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, along with a fan-driven 95% audience score—a rare feat for a franchise film this deep into its run.
In the end, whether Cameron remembers the moment or not, his influence lives in the DNA of a film that—much like some of the best sequels ever made, including his own Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day—dared to evolve. Predator: Badlands is now playing in theaters; check your local listings for showtimes.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
