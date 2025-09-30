Hear Me Out: How Have We Made It This Far Without A Dwayne Johnson and Gerard Butler Team-Up Movie?

Whenever I think about the biggest action stars in Hollywood right now, Dwayne Johnson and Gerard Butler immediately come to mind. Whether it’s The Rock’s work in the Fast and Furious franchise or Butler’s take on “Big Nick” in the Den of Thieves movies, these two constantly crush it in big, dumb, and utterly ridiculous action flicks. But one thing I just don’t get is why we have made it through most of the 2025 movie schedule without these two teaming up?

With some of the best action movies of all time between them, boundless charisma, and all kinds of badassery, you’d think Hollywood would be falling over backwards to make this happen. Yet, here I am, standing around waiting for the “Rock and Scot Connection” to take off…

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

A Dwayne Johnson And Gerard Butler Collaboration Is One Of My Action Movie Dreams

It would be a dream come true if Dwayne Johnson and Gerard Butler came together for some kind of massive and over-the-top action movie where they could trade barbs, kick ass, and have a good laugh before the credits roll. You could have this movie on the big screen or somewhere like Netflix, where Butler is pretty much king, and it would absolutely crush.

We’ve seen in Butler’s best movies, as well as The Rock’s standout performances, that these guys know how to play off their co-stars to create iconic and unforgettable movie moments. Get them together and we’re really cooking. With both actors being able to perfectly play know-it-all ass-kickers, putting them together in the same place at the same time would be bonkers and a dream come true.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Seven Bucks Productions)

It Could Work In So Many Different Ways

I keep going back and forth about what kind of movie would be best for a possible Dwayne Johnson and Gerard Butler team-up. Both have been killer in disaster films like Johnson’s wild-as-hell San Andreas and Butler’s work in Greenland (the sequel can’t come soon enough), both can hold it down in more grounded yet just as absurd action thrillers, and both can pull off comedy really well.

The “Rock and Scot Connection” could be a buddy action comedy, a straight-up thriller, or even a disaster film where their most iconic characters come together to save the world from total ruin. Hell, I’d even be down for a scenario where The Rock’s a bad guy and Butler hunts him down, or the other way around.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gerard Butler Has Previously Voiced His Desire To Work With Dwayne Johnson

I haven’t been able to track down any comments from Dwayne Johnson teasing a collaboration with Gerard Butler, but the Den of Thieves star did previously say he’d love to work with the wrestler-turned-actor. Back in 2018, Butler told The Scottish Sun that while The Rock would dwarf him, he’d be down to work together:

I would love to do something with The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. I’d like to see how that plays out. He’s got a good eye for a script, makes smart choices but he’s also really funny and cool. But I’d look really puny by comparison standing beside him, and I don’t think any bulking up could match up.

Now, I don’t know if that sentiment has changed over the course of the past seven years, but in my head, I like to imagine that Butler still wants to work with The Rock as much as I want to see them together.

Only time will tell if Hollywood makes my dreams come true by making “The Rock and Scot Connection” more than just a fake tag team that’s been dominating my WWE 2K25 universe, but this needs to happen.