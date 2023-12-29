Robert Pattinson Revealed His Only Piece Of Furniture At One Point Was An Inflatable Boat, And I’m Amusingly Baffled
Plus, the star detailed how he dabbled in furniture design during Batman downtime.
Robert Pattinson is one eccentric dude. In addition to movie roles that have ranged from Tenet to The Batman to The Boy and the Heron over the last few years alone, he moonlights as a musician, took up jiu-jitsu to play the Dark Knight, and designs sofas in his spare time. Yes, seriously.
The actor shared as much in a recent conversation with Architectural Digest, in which he described his couch-based collaboration with designer Nicole Gordon, who personally decorated two of the star's homes (though it's unclrear whether that includes his recently sold Hollywood bachelor pad).
Though their subsequent design was The Batman performer's dream sofa, Pattinson also revealed the "least favorite" couch he ever owned: an "inflatable boat" that was the "only piece of furniture" the actor had in his apartment for six months. He told the outlet:
Thankfully, his design with Gordon sounds slightly more ergonomic and elegant than that air-puffed piece of furniture. Pattinson tells AD how the idea for the ear-shaped sofa was born whilst doodling after filming wrapped on The Batman movie.
Of the design, which was done in partnership with designer architect Andrea Cadioli and upholsterer Claudia Bracamontes, Gordon added that the actor wanted the seating to be a conversation piece both literally and figuratively.
Pattinson reportedly liked the sofa's cool "floating" effect, but also wanted it stable enough to hold people sitting on it. Gordon continued:
With only six sofas in the limited series, the Pattinson design is made to order and on sale at JF Chen, the furniture store owned by Joel Chen in Los Angeles. Of the "somewhat complicated" and "entirely unique" piece, Chen told the outlet:
Pattinson will no doubt need more spots to rest in his own abode, as he and fiancée Suki Waterhouse are expanding their family and expecting their first child. (And, no, Twilight fans can't handle the news.)
As reported by HELLO! Magazine, the couple, who have been together since 2018, purchased a $5.3 million Spanish Colonial-style home together in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year. With three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, the parents-to-be will no doubt have plenty of room to put furniture, inflatable or otherwise!
