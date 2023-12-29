Robert Pattinson Revealed His Only Piece Of Furniture At One Point Was An Inflatable Boat, And I’m Amusingly Baffled

Robert Pattinson is one eccentric dude. In addition to movie roles that have ranged from Tenet to The Batman to The Boy and the Heron over the last few years alone, he moonlights as a musician, took up jiu-jitsu to play the Dark Knight, and designs sofas in his spare time. Yes, seriously.

The actor shared as much in a recent conversation with Architectural Digest, in which he described his couch-based collaboration with designer Nicole Gordon, who personally decorated two of the star's homes (though it's unclrear whether that includes his recently sold Hollywood bachelor pad).

Though their subsequent design was The Batman performer's dream sofa, Pattinson also revealed the "least favorite" couch he ever owned: an "inflatable boat" that was the "only piece of furniture" the actor had in his apartment for six months. He told the outlet:

My least favorite could also be my most favorite. There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems.

Thankfully, his design with Gordon sounds slightly more ergonomic and elegant than that air-puffed piece of furniture. Pattinson tells AD how the idea for the ear-shaped sofa was born whilst doodling after filming wrapped on The Batman movie.

I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way. They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect.

Of the design, which was done in partnership with designer architect Andrea Cadioli and upholsterer Claudia Bracamontes, Gordon added that the actor wanted the seating to be a conversation piece both literally and figuratively.

Pattinson reportedly liked the sofa's cool "floating" effect, but also wanted it stable enough to hold people sitting on it. Gordon continued:

Rob wanted a piece where you could nestle in to read but was also sturdy and stable enough for a number of people to sit on at a party.

With only six sofas in the limited series, the Pattinson design is made to order and on sale at JF Chen, the furniture store owned by Joel Chen in Los Angeles. Of the "somewhat complicated" and "entirely unique" piece, Chen told the outlet:

I was in awe of the somewhat complicated design. The sofa is entirely unique, and Rob’s strong sense of the angled shapes interpreted from everyday objects is incredible. This is the first prototype of a limited series he is making, and it certainly belongs in JF Chen—where we dive into up-and-coming artists.

Pattinson will no doubt need more spots to rest in his own abode, as he and fiancée Suki Waterhouse are expanding their family and expecting their first child. (And, no, Twilight fans can't handle the news.)

As reported by HELLO! Magazine, the couple, who have been together since 2018, purchased a $5.3 million Spanish Colonial-style home together in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year. With three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, the parents-to-be will no doubt have plenty of room to put furniture, inflatable or otherwise!