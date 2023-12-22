As Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Prepare To Welcome A Baby, He Recently Sold His Bachelor Pad

After happy couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse announced they are expecting their first child together last month, The Batman actor is making some changes behind the scenes regarding his properties. Pattinson has owned a two bedroom, two bathroom home in California’s Hollywood Hills for nearly a decade, but he has just reportedly sold the distinguished bachelor pad for $3 million.

Robert Pattinson bought the 1,940 square foot house in 2014 after wrapping up all five Twilight movies, and per TMZ , he’s recently let it go as he prepares to become a father for the first time with Daisy Jones & The Six actress Suki Waterhouse. Here’s what we know.

Robert Pattinson Just Sold His Hollywood Bachelor Pad

News has come in that the actor reportedly sold the home off market just as he and Suki Waterhouse have ignited rumors that they may be engaged after Waterhouse was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger this week. The gorgeous single story home built in the 1950s was apparently renovated by the Twilight actor whilst also preserving some charming elements like Spanish clay tile floors, arches and wood beam ceilings. The home that was reportedly sold back in October, per Mansion Global , was also complete with a swimming pool in a gorgeous backyard filled with greenery.

Prior to Pattinson moving to the Hollywood Hills in 2014, the actor purchased his first Los Angeles home in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood in 2011. It was a sprawling 4,000 square feet and cost the actor an alleged $6 million to purchase. Pattinson apparently found the space too large for himself, and he sold it to The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons to downsize at the time.

Where Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Reside Now Amidst Parenthood

More On Robert Pattinson (Image credit: Summit Entertainment) Robert Pattinson’s Going To Be A Dad, But I’m Just Here For All The Salty Twilight Fan Comments

Prior to Pattinson selling off his longtime two-bedroom home, the actor actually purchased another home in the Hollywood Hills area back in February that will provide plenty of space for his alleged fiancé and child. In February, the actor purchased a 2,725 square foot three bedroom, three and a half bathroom home (via Vogue ). The property that was built in 1939 is two stories rather than one and features tons of privacy and yes, another backyard swimming pool.

Robert Pattinson may have upgraded his property in Los Angeles, but rumor has it the couple actually spend most of their time in a secret London apartment Pattinson rents with Waterhouse. Both actors are British with roots in the U.K., but considering both of their professions, between Pattinson’s acting career, and Waterhouse being an actress as well as pursuing her own music career , the couple surely have to spend some time in Tinseltown.