Suki Waterhouse Seen With A Ring On A Certain Finger And Now Rumors Are Swirling About Robert Pattinson And Her

For as long as there have been famous people, the public has been obsessed with celebrity couples. There's something about seeing well-known talents paired together that folks love to follow, including all the ups and downs. Twilight icon Robert Pattinson knows this all too well, as he made countless headlines while dating co-star Kristen Stewart. He's now with actress Suki Waterhouse, with the pair currently expecting their first child. But there are rumors the two might be engaged after Waterhouse was photographed wearing a ring.

On Monday of this week Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were photographed while taking a walk around London. The images were shared in publications like Page Six, which pointed out that the Daisy Jones & The Six actress (which can be streamed with an Amazon subscription) was wearing a band on her left ring finger. And as such, fans think they might be heading down the aisle, as well as starting a family together.

This hasn't been confirmed, so we should probably take this with a grain of salt for the time being. Sometimes folks simply use their right finger, but folks online seem to think that it's sending a clear message. And yes, the ring itself is a sparkling hunk of a diamond. We'll just have to wait and see if the couple makes any sort of public confirmation or denial of their forthcoming nuptials. Either way, it's an exciting time for the pair.

Regardless of whether or not he's engaged, Robert Pattinson is going to become a father, a fact that is blowing the minds of Twilight fans out there. Marriage doesn't seem like a crazy concept given the pair are about to become parents, but it's all just hearsay at this point. Although smart money says an engagement or marriage announcement would quickly break the internet.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Those who have been following Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship might not be surprised if the couple secretly got engaged. The pair is known for trying to keep their privacy, dating for quite some time before Pattinson and Waterhouse finally did a public appearance together. It's more than possible that they've been engaged for a while, and are enjoying their time as any normal couple would. Only time will tell, but smart money says that rumors are going to keep swirling until an answer is provided either way.

Aside from their personal life, the pair of talents have also been making headlines thanks to their respective careers. Robert Pattinson has been keeping super busy, and moviegoers are excited for him to reprise his role as the title character of Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II. There were rumors The Batman's sequel would start filming in November, but it was ultimately delayed until the new year. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.