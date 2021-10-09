Ron’s Gone Wrong Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying
By Erik Swann
What's the verdict on the animated film?
2021 has been graced with a number of quality animated films thus far. Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Sony’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Netflix’s Vivo are only a few of the sweet features that have been released to either the big screen or streaming platforms. Following these films now is 20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong, a futuristic tale that centers on a diminutive robot. Ahead of the movie’s release later this month, its review embargo has lifted, and critics are sharing their thoughts. So what are they saying?
The animated flick takes place in the future, in which kids befriend advanced (and admittedly adorable) machines called B-bots. A young boy named Barney is at the center of the story, as he receives a bot named Ron, who doesn’t work as well as his manufacturers probably intended. CinemaBlend’s own Sarah El-Mahmoud thinks the film is sweet and succeeds in getting its message across. However, she doesn’t find it to be essential viewing, ultimately giving it a three-star score:
Variety seemed to be a bit higher on the debut flick from Locksmith Animation. The trade positively likened the film to a certain classic ‘80s flick that focuses on a lovable robot. The critic also had plenty of praise for Zach Galifianakis, who plays the quirky Ron to Jack Dylan Grazer’s Barney:
With its release, the movie does have to follow some stiff competition, specifically the aforementioned Mitchells vs. The Machines. Both CB and IndieWire are only a few of the outlets to make the comparisons. However, the former site believes that audiences should still go see the film. The critic admits that it doesn’t reach the heights of the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced comedy, it still has enough charm of its own:
One of the commonalities of all of these reviews is the mention of the film’s heart. Deadline also commended the film for forgoing any cynical examination of social media culture. In addition, the trade also noted the deft combination of over-the-top and grounded elements in the movie:
Based on these reviews, it would seem that the movie manages to make a nice place for itself, despite not quite stacking up to some of its predecessors. Still, one would think that kids will have fun with this futuristic romp.
Ron's Gone Wrong hits theaters on October 22.
