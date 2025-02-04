Rumer Willis Shares What She’s’ Most Grateful For’ Years After Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Split

The Bruce Willis-Demi Moore blended family has remained tight-knit long past the A-lister’s divorce. Most recently, their daughters celebrated the Best Actress globe win , making it an even sweeter win for The Substance star. And while the Die Hard actor’s 2022 diagnosis helped bond the relationships even more, it seems that this fam has always been there for one another. The ex-couples eldest daughter Rumer Willis opened up about what she’s most thankful to have learned from watching her parents' relationship over the years, and specifically, how well they co-parent.

The House Bunny actress was a guest on the British talk show Loose Women (via Us Magazine) , where she talked about her personal life, including being a co-parent herself ( Rumer gave birth in 2023 ), with ex Derek Richard Thomas. The 36-year-old shared an update about her dad’s health and reflected on what she’s most grateful to have learned from her parents. (Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and communication disorder aphasia). She said how wonderful family life was pre and post-split, and it’s due to Willis’ and Moore’s prioritization of their kids above all else:

I think the thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other. We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what. And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I’m working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set.

What a great and valuable lesson to learn from someone as close as your mom and dad. It seems that the Willis-Moore clan are as close as ever, which says a lot about both the Ghost star and the Pulp Fiction actor. Between how the famous fam had a hopeful Christmas together praying for their patriarch's health issues to subside and Tallulah Willis' sweet wedding wish , you can see just how much of the duo’s lessons have permeated. For the Sorority Row actress to reveal how special and valuable her parents' dedication to family life has been incredibly wholesome and generous to fans like me.

And, if that isn’t enough, Bruce Willis showing up to thank Californian first responders amid the wildfires puts it all over the top. With parental role models like Demi Moore and her ex-husband, it’s no wonder their girls are still right by their sides through thick and thin. But, let’s not forget Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis. She and her kids with the Hollywood vet have been just as easily folded into the mix, and with her sharing her sentimental anniversary letter , all seem deeply entrenched in the precious loving tenants of the tight-knit contingency.

Hopefully, for Rumer Willis, and all who have been positively affected by Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s co-parenting, they have plenty more lessons to glean from the two.