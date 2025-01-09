Bruce Willis’ Daughter Has The Sweetest Request For Her Upcoming Wedding, And I Sincerely Hope The Family Pulls It Off

It feels like celebrity icon Bruce Willis and his family have been riding a rollercoaster through delirious highs and devastating lows. They have been dealing with the ongoing struggles linked to the actor’s Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) diagnosis, something that caused him to retire from acting in 2022. At the same time, Willis’ ex-wife and close partner, Demi Moore, is enjoying a run through the annual awards season for her brilliant performance in the winning film The Substance. There have been tangible reasons for the family to celebrate, and another one is on the horizon as Bruce and Demi’s daughter, Tallulah Willis , plans a wedding with musician Justin Acee.

There is no date set for the couple’s nuptials, though a source told Life and Style Magazine that Tallulah Willis plans to ramp up the schedule on the ceremony, for one specific reason tied to her father. As the source explains:

Tallulah is on cloud nine. She’s so happy she could share this special moment with her family. … Tallulah and Justin will want to get started on their wedding plans sooner rather than later, mostly because she wants her father to walk her down the aisle. Bruce is, by all accounts, aware enough to escort her to the altar.

In addition to being a blockbuster film star , a celebrity, a musician, and an entrepreneur, Bruce Willis is a father. He has three daughters with Demi Moore, of which Tallulah is one, and two daughters with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis . And I’d imagine it is the dream of any father of daughters to be there on the day that they walk down the aisle. Patients diagnosed with FTD can last quite a long time, especially if they receive the level of care that Willis seems to be getting from his loved ones. So I think the chances are good that he will be able to walk Tallulah Willis down the aisle, and be a part of her special celebration.

Which is wonderful, emotionally, for the actor we have seen gradually disappear from the public eye. The Willis daughters have done their part to keep the actor’s fans up to date on his condition , while also respecting the man’s right to privacy. And Emma Heming Willis also has been sharing details about her journey with Bruce and FTD, but in a way that hopefully educates other people who are facing the fight in their own lives how to cope with it, and live with the obstacles that are part of the battle.

Having just come off of the holiday season, where fans debated the merits of Die Hard as a Christmas movie , we will continue to track Demi Moore’s ascent through the awards season on the back of The Substance , and hopefully the progress of Tallulah Willis’ engagement, so she can experience a very special moment with her father, on her wedding day.