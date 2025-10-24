I Watched A Classic Harrison Ford Rom-Com For The First Time For Free On YouTube, And I Couldn't Stop Swooning And Laughing

OK, hear me out, I didn’t grow up on the Indiana Jones movies or Star Wars, so my love for Harrison Ford didn’t really exist until I saw his Emmy-nominated performance as the grumpy therapist Paul in Apple TV’s comedy Shrinking. So, for the last few years, I’ve been playing catch-up and appreciating his filmography from a new perspective. Most recently, I streamed his rom-com Working Girl for free on YouTube, and I gotta say, he really brought the rom and the com.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Working Girl Is Streaming For Free On YouTube

For those who might not know, Working Girl, the great rom-com from Mike Nichols that stars Melanie Griffith, Sigourney Weaver and Harrison Ford, can be streamed for free on YouTube TV with ads.

Full transparency, I’ve been wanting to watch this movie for a while, and was thrilled when this option came up. After watching Season 2 of 1923 and Shrinking, I’ve been actively trying to watch more of Ford's work.

I knew Jack Trainer from Working Girl was one of Ford’s best characters, and the idea of seeing him in a rom-com made me very happy. So, when I realized I could watch the film for free with a few commercials, I was quick to jump at the opportunity, and boy, did this movie deliver.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Harrison Ford's Performance In Working Girl Is Equal Parts Swoonworthy And Hilarious

It’s no secret that Harrison Ford has and probably always will be a heartthrob. Characters like Han Solo and Indiana Jones have left many swooning or wanting to be just like him. And in his personal life, Ford and his style have been an inspiration for many. In Working Girl, he fully embraces the part of the love interest, and he really left me both with butterflies and laughing.

In this 1988 movie, Melanie Griffith’s Tess McGill works for Sigourney Weaver’s Katharine Parker, and when Katharine gets injured, Tess uses her absence from work as an opportunity to advance. That leads her to Ford’s Jack Trianer, and the two work together to successfully pull off her plan. They also…fall in love.

From Jack’s first meeting with Tess, where he tells her, “let’s just meet like human beings,” my heart was fluttering. Harrison Ford is so charming as this businessman, and like Tess, I couldn’t help but fall for him.

Meanwhile, he’s also really funny throughout the movie. The shenanigans at the wedding are a great highlight of this, as we got to see Jack chugging a tropical drink and then walking out of a women’s restroom stall and telling the distraught bride that she looks “glorious, fabulous, stunning, super, elegant [pops mouth], perfect.”

Oh, and how could I forget the funny scene where Jack changes his shirt in his office while on the phone and has to wave off the clapping onlookers. That moment is the best of both worlds.

Throughout the film, Ford’s comedic timing is on point, and that, mixed with the romance of it all, makes for one grand ol’ time.

So, if you are looking for a fun and free movie to watch, give Working Girl a shot. It’s a Harrison Ford classic for a reason.