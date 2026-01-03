Dakota Johnson May Have A New Main Man After Chris Martin Split

As far as the general public has known, Dakota Johnson has been living the single life for months now. During the summer of 2025, the 36-year-old old actress reportedly broke up with longtime partner Chris Martin, the 48-year-old vocalist and guitarist of Coldplay. Neither Johnson nor Martin publicly addressed their split, but it would seem the two have been moving on with their lives. Now, per a report, it would seem that Johnson has taken a major step forward, as she may have a new beau at the top of 2026.

The Materialists star is now being romantically linked to 28-year-old singer Role Model. According to sources for ET, Johnson and the musician – whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury – were greatly enjoying each other’s company during her New Year’s Eve party. An insider further added that the pair remained in each other’s company throughout the whole night. With that, Johnson and Pillsbury were also allegedly spotted “kissing, dancing and holding onto each other.”

(Image credit: Interscope Records)

Per the source, the (bang-sporting) Dakota Johnson and Role Model “looked incredibly happy, cute and sweet together.” Apparently, at least one of Johnson’s family members was also present at the shindig while she and Role reportedly got close. Johnson’s mother, actress Melanie Griffith, attended as well, and Johnson apparently had no problem having the “Deeply Still in Love” singer with her in the presence of her famous mom.

It’s far from confirmed that the Fifty Shades of Grey alum is indeed in a new relationship, though. However, what’s worth mentioning is that the party wasn’t the first time that she and Pillsbury had been spotted recently. ET also reported that about a week earlier, paparazzi captured photos of the pair enjoying dinner at a restaurant.

Dakota Johnson has historically kept the specifics of her love life close to the vest, and that was especially true for her relationship with Chris Martin. Johnson and Martin began dating in 2017 and eventually began living together in Malibu. Around early 2024, it was reported that Martin and Johnson had gotten engaged and, by June 2025, it was reported that they’d parted ways.

Someone who was particularly supportive of the Johnson/Martin relationship was Gwyneth Paltrow, who was married to Martin from 2003 to 2016 and had two kids with him. Insiders claimed Paltrow was enthusiastic about her ex’s engagement, with some even saying she was a little too excited about the potential wedding.

With those wedding plans no longer in play, Chris Martin is now apparently seeing someone else as well. Over the last few months, there have been reports that he’s been seeing actress Sophie Turner, though neither star has confirmed that chatter. It remains to be seen if the pair will confirm or deny any kind of romantic dynamic between them.

Lingering questions might also remain with Dakota Johnson and Role Model until they make any kind of romance official. In the meantime, the rom-com advocate continues to be booked and busy and even has a project lined up for the 2026 movie schedule. As for her personal life, we’ll just have to wait and see if she and Model are indeed an item.