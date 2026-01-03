'That Was My Breaking Point' A Chaotic Letterboxd Review Someone Wrote After Walking Out Of Marty Supreme Is Going Viral

I’m a firm believer that stress is the primary emotion you’re supposed to feel while watching Marty Supreme, and I mean that as a compliment. The frenetic and at times overwhelming film, which is so much more than your average sports movie , takes you on a wild ride as Timothée Chalamet’s titular ping-pong player dreams big to a fault, and it’s supposed to be chaotic, tense and fun. However, for one viewer, it was all too much, which they expressed in a Letterboxd review. Now, said hilarious review is going viral.

If you use Letterboxd, you likely know that as projects on the 2026 movie schedule come out and as people watch older flicks for the first time, the reviews on the app will be a mix of sincere thoughts and silly reactions. I guess this review is a mix of both. Reposted on X by @baileylikemovie, this half-star review of Marty Supreme , which has received great reviews overall, is wild, and you simply need to read it for yourself to see what I mean:

Found this absolute gem on letterboxd pic.twitter.com/yaaEnehBqTJanuary 1, 2026

As you can see, this viewer was not having it. They left the theater mid-screening to write this, and they made it clear that they were not looking forward to going back in. In their defense, I also had a dramatic reaction when Marty fell through the floor in a bathtub and almost killed a dog. I, too, draw the line at dogs dying – in fact, I’ll literally spoil a movie for myself to make sure no dogs die .

So, yes, I get why that was this person’s “breaking point.” (Though it’s worth noting that the dog was fine; the bathtub didn’t hurt it.)

Sadly, the rest of this person’s experience wasn’t great. In a follow-up tweet that featured a screenshot of seemingly the rest of their reaction, their feelings were, and I quote, “hatred, hatred, hatred.” They also stated that if we didn’t hear from them, it was because they “had a heart attack.”

While I think the stressed feelings are valid, a half-star rating is extreme, and overall, this review is over-the-top. Without finishing the film, this person decided that this was a “dumb fucking movie” and stated that people shouldn’t “waste” their money. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reactions to Marty Supreme and Timothée Chalamet’s 2026 Golden Globe nomination , I think most would beg to differ with these points.

I will say, in this person’s defense, Marty Supreme does have a lot of “loud noises and screaming,” and experiencing it is equal parts thrilling and overstimulating. For some, it’s too much, and I get that. However, it's directed by Josh Safdie, who made the critically acclaimed anxiety-inducing movie Uncut Gems , so this feeling is kind of his thing, and it’s not for everybody.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, the emotions that Marty Supreme elicits are extreme, and those feelings cause hilarious and passionate reviews like this one. Clearly, people had strong reactions to it too, because after it was posted on X, it received 1.1 million views, 22 thousand likes and a whole lot of varying reactions:

bring back long, detailed, unreliable reviews like this - penganutfilm

I’ve officially seen the most annoying Letterboxd review ever - femboxd

They’re honestly so real for this. - cocktailgrandma

Like this review, the comments about it are, to put it lightly, passionate and a bit all over the place. However, I think that’s the kind of reaction Marty Supreme is supposed to get.

It’s a high-octane and chaotic story about a man chasing his dream to a fault. Timothée Chalamet brings that energy to life in a brilliant way, too (if you can’t tell, I loved this movie). So, if you take anything away from this story, maybe go see Marty Supreme for yourself and draw your own conclusions; however, just know that you’re in for a chaotic (good) experience.