Barbie's Ryan Gosling Finally Provided His Definition Of Ken-Ergy, And It Was Honestly Perfect

It's not often that a new word is added to our everyday vocabulary, but that is precisely what happened this past summer with “Ken-ergy” after Barbie became a billion-dollar blockbuster and cultural phenomenon. What is Ken-ergy, you ask? Well, I’ll let Ken actor Ryan Gosling answer that because his definition is honestly Ken-tastically perfect.

In a video shared on Variety's official Instagram, the star, known to break his fellow Barbie cast members with his humorous improvisational skills , candidly admitted to occasional regrets about coining the term "Ken-ergy." However, during his recent appearance at the aforementioned news outlet's Hitmakers event, he fully embraced the concept, tracing its origins back to a press junket for Barbie. According to the La La Land performer’s lexicon, "Ken-ergy" functions as a fitting descriptor for the multifaceted talents of musician, songwriter, and producer Mark Ronson. He explained during the program:

What is ken-ergy, other than a word I made up on a press junket so I didn’t have to answer questions that’ll haunt me for the rest of my life? Well, it’s a noun, and I’ve come to understand it as the strength and vitality required to sustain a period of kenning. What is kenning, you ask? You didn’t ask? Well, it’s a verb, to ken. To ken, is to give more than is necessary or required to reflect so that others might shine.

Fans had likely been waiting for a formal definition, and I think the Drive actor summed it all up all too well. Leave it to the Oscar nominee to describe it so elegantly -- and humorously.

He also joked about the transformation of Ken's fortunes. According to Ryan Gosling, up until six months ago,” the entire world gave zero fucks about Ken.” In the actor’s words, the famous plastic man was just a ”70-year-old, crotchless doll” with no possessions. But fast forward, and Ken now boasts a Grammy-nominated power ballad "I’m Just Ken" and a voice that rivals angels. The reason for this remarkable turnaround? The Gray Man star credits it to one man: Mark Ronson. Gosling humorously continued:

He met Mark Ronson, and his life changed forever. But Ken wasn't the first, and mark my words, he won't be the last.

During his full speech, which you can watch below, the Blade Runner 2049 actor highlighted the musician's impressive track record, emphasizing his influence on music for artists like Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele, Duran Duran, Diplo and the late Amy Winehouse. In 2023, the British-born musician and record producer took on the role of executive producer for the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll. In addition to overseeing the entire album, he actively contributed as a co-producer and co-writer on standout tracks such as "Dance the Night", Billie Eilish’s sob-inducing " What Was I Made For?" , "Man I Am" and, of course, the hit "I'm Just Ken." Notably, he also co-wrote the film's score. See the full address:

If Ryan Gosling didn't make it clear enough and you are still not sure what "Ken-ergy" means or haven't had a chance to enjoy the fantastic music crafted by Ronson, I recommend watching the film Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach passionately championed to “protect” , and for good reason, as it's a blast. That's in no small part due to Gosling's winning performance. Once you see it, you'll understand just Barbie became a huge cultural sensation and one of the most successful films of the 2023 movie schedule .

You can purchase or rent Barbie now wherever you usually get your movies. And those with Max subscriptions who want to channel some ken-ergy should know that the film will soon be available to stream on the platform.