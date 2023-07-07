Surprise, Billie Eilish Is Involved In The Barbie Movie, And She’s Telling Us To 'Get Ready To Sob' In All The Hot Pink

One of the most highly-anticipated upcoming movies of the summer is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie . With the movie just two weeks away from release, a number of songs off the soundtrack have been dropping from the likes of Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, along with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice putting their own twist on Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” . And surprise, Billie Eilish has just announced she wrote a brand new song for the movie as well!

After the singer followed her dreams and wrote an Oscar-winning James Bond theme with her brother Finneas for No Time To Die and wrote the 4*Town songs for Turning Red , she’s heading to Barbie Land next with a song off the Barbie soundtrack called “What Was I Made For?” Check out her announcement on Instagram :

How unexpected! It’s been about a year since Billie Eilish released a new original song of her own and it’s finally happening for Barbie. As the “bad guy” singer shared, “What Was I Made For?” will drop one week from now, on the morning of July 13.

Eilish is absolutely hyped about it and even claimed it’s going to “change ur lives” in all caps of course. Though I have to say, I’m most focused in on the part at the end of her announcement where she told us to “get ready to sob.” Excuse me Billie, I was not prepared to cry in the theater in hot pink and now I might need tissues going into it on a warm summer’s day?

Eagle-eyed Billie Eilish fans may have noticed that the singer left a few little hints of her involvement in Barbie on her Instagram prior to this announcement: one a couple days ago when she posted a photo of the Barbie movie posters on benches, and another last week when she posted the Barbie logo. They were in between separate “photo dumps” as the kids call it, so it wasn’t easy to tell, necessarily.

Along with the announcement, Eilish shared a throwback photo of herself and brother Finneas as kids. Take a look at her cheesing after receiving a Barbie Dream House:

Given the title, I imagine “What I Was Made For?” could come at an emotional and pivotal point of Barbie, perhaps when Margot Robbie has to ask that question herself. I mean, we did get a peak about the movie being existential when she asks her fellow Barbie’s if they ever think about dying in the middle of a dance number.

And, we are talking about a Greta Gerwig movie after all, which has me two for two on sobbing during her movies on multiple occasions between Lady Bird and Little Women, so I guess I should have known, but now I know it might be to a Billie Eilish song as the soundtrack as well? This is just too good! Barbie hits theaters on July 21.