Ryan Gosling Gives A Very Ken Answer While Discussing What He Loved Most About Working On Barbie

Barbie – one of the biggest titles on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases – is finally set to hit theaters in just a few weeks. That means fans will finally get to see Margot Robbie’s titular doll journey to the real world to discover who she is. On that same token, we’ll also see Ryan Gosling ’s Ken in his ab-clad glory. The delightful actor has fully embraced the character and the “ken-ergy” that comes with it, and that’s shone through during interviews he’s done. The actor recently discussed what he enjoyed most about working on the Greta Gerwig-directed film, and part of his answer is exactly what you’d expect from a Ken.

Both the Canadian actor and co-star Margot Robbie took part in BuzzFeed’s beloved Puppy Interview (and, yes, it’s just as adorable as you’d probably imagine). As is customary with the chat, the two were given a series of questions, which yielded some interesting responses. The Blade Runner 2049 star was asked what he enjoyed about bringing the platinum blonde beach bum to life for the highly anticipated comedy. And when responding, he shouted out his collaborators for their work:

[It was] getting to work with Margot and Greta, all these talented people.

That’s a sweet little bit of praise, and it’s certainly warranted when you consider that the movie was stacked with some impeccable creatives both in front of and behind the camera. The Barbie cast alone is filled with various talents ranging from Issa Rae and Simu Liu to Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon. But while the Place Beyond The Pines was quick to talk about his colleagues when discussing the highlights of the work, he also made note of his wardrobe in a Ken-like manner:

And getting to wear a fake mink, and I think the headband is a good look for me. I feel like I”m the only one who thinks that, but I think it.

Seriously, could he sound anymore like the fashion conscious Ken with those comments? I suppose that after an actor portrays a certain character (especially one they’ve really connected with), they can naturally exude characteristics of said alter ego. Of course, I could also just be overthinking this, and the 42-year-old actor just simply loves the looks he sported. The mink was definitely a statement, and I have to admit he did that headband justice.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ryan Gosling really committed to the movie and his character in several respects. He braved fake tanner and neon outfits while working on the production and also shaved his legs. On top of that, Gosling also made a contribution to the film that involved underwear . The actor suggested that his character wear Ken-themed boxers with Calvin Klein-style lettering. Now, if that’s not true commitment to the craft, then I don’t know what is.

But in all seriousness, the star has even defended Barbie’s #1 guy on multiple occasions. Much of that came after a sum of fans argued that Ryan Gosling was too old to play the role, he then proceeded to call out the “hypocrisy” of only now showing genuine concern for the character after years of putting emphasis on his famous girlfriend. (He makes a good point, too.) I’d say that Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and co. were as fortunate to have Gosling in the role as he was to be working alongside them. He truly seems to have relished his work on the movie, and one hopes that he maintains that “Ken-ergy” as time goes on.

You can see the A-lister and his cohorts show off all their sweet looks when Barbie hits theaters on July 21.