Ryan Reynolds Posted A Photo Of Himself Wearing Hulk Hands (And Fans Have The Same Raunchy Response)
Well, of course.
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The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly growing, thanks to titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall Deadpool & Wolverine's record-breaking success, with the movie putting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud center stage. Reynolds recently posted a photo wearing Hulk hands, and fans all had the same response.
Give how successful the third Deadpool movie was, fans are hoping to see Reynolds and Jackman return for upcoming Marvel movies, especially the next two Avengers flicks. You can see his recent Instagram post, wearing the Hulk hands that got some NSFW scenes in hist most recent appearance as Wade Wilson. Check it out below:
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)
A photo posted by on
Reynolds shared this post to his whopping 50.3 million followers on Instagram, many of whom are big fans of his work as Wade Wilson. His caption is short and sweet: "IYKYK." Of course, this is a reference to one very NSFW sequence from early on in Deadpool & Wolverine's runtime.Article continues below
In one of the first scenes from Deadpool 3, Wade Wilson has a meeting with Happy Hogan about joining The Avengers. During this give and take he speaks about his penchant for "smashturbating", where he pummels his genitals with the toy Hulk hands. It's a hilarious give and take, which is why the above post is quickly going viral.
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The comments section is filled with with Ryan Reynolds' fans, who all made the same reference to that bonkers scene from Deadpool & Wolverine. Some of the responses read:
- “Smashturbating. It’s when you get those toy Hulk Hands. And you brace yourself and ravage the midsection” LOL😂 - ilyryanreynolds
- Smashturbating™ - ryanreynoldsstyle
- Help! 😂 no, I can’t take these toy hulk hands seriously anymore. Lmao - rrreynoldsdaily
- Yes 😂 *smashturbating* - hughryanbromance
- Smashturbating 😂❤️ - ryreynoldsxxpool
This Wade Wilson's scene with Happy Hogan was short, it was definitely memorable. Not just because he was rejected from The Avengers, but because of the absolutely wild lines that came out of Ryan Reynolds' mouth opposite Jon Favreau. As a reminder, you can watch the Smashturbating clip below:
Deadpool & Wolverine's box office performance was made all the more significant after recent MCU bombs like The Marvels. As such, it seems inevitable that Reynolds and Jackman would return to those roles sooner rather than later. But it's currently unclear when that'll happen; neither actor was included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement.
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All there Deadpool movies are streaming now on Disney+ and the next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get Wade Wilson's return to the shared universe soon.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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