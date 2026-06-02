Fans Are Not Pleased That Big 'Avengers' Announcement Appears To Be ... A Coffee Pop Up

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a willy popular IP, one that's constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, and moviegoers are eager for any information about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves. Unfortunately, fans aren't happy after the tease of a big Doomsday announcement ended up being... a coffee pop-up.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, which is why fans are so eager for more information about its contents. There are countless rumors swirling, and when it was teased that a big announcement was coming, fans hoped that it was the first full trailer. Instead, it ended up being that The Russo Brothers were doing a Doomsday coffee pop up at London SXSW. Folks are sounding off on Twitter, with one such person posting:

So the Avengers: Doomsday / Russo Brothers London thing is a pop-up coffee shop?? I don't think we're getting the trailer today 💀 pic.twitter.com/hkyunYWik5June 2, 2026

Aside from the Doomsday cast list, not much is known about how the upcoming crossover movie, and how Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will enter the scene. Since the movie will arrive this December, folks are hoping to see a full trailer sooner rather than later. So fans were bummed when the big announcement ended up being about coffee at SXSW. Another Twitter user posted the following clip to share their frustrations (warning: it's NSFW)

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Me seeing the Russo Brothers advertising fucking coffee instead of dropping the Avengers Doomsday Trailer…#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/3bvgBYzIraJune 2, 2026

Obviously more footage is inevitable, but folks are antsy after seeing those brief Avengers: Doomsday teasers. Fans want more information sooner rather than later, so it remains to be seen if The Russo Brothers are actually going to deliver more than coffee.

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There are plenty of Marvel fans who are going off on Twitter, many of whom are disappointed about the "announcement" being of so little consequence to the larger MCU. You can see some of those posts below:

bro they’re literally serving coffees instead of releasing the avengers doomsday trailer - @callX0utmyname

I think the Russo brothers owe the fans an apollogy for this.. Like wtf the surprise is them serving coffee No Doomsday trailer today folks - @AndreiVonDoom

The Russo Brothers have arrived at SXSW for Avengers: Doomsday. Why would they show up just to open a coffee shop? I still believe we're getting an #AvengersDoomsday trailer. - @Marvel_Insights

The silver lining here is that clearly folks are invested in Doomsday. The MCU has struggled a bit in the years since Endgame hit theaters, including box office bombs like The Marvels. We'll just have to see if the movie ends up reviving interest in the shared universe as a whole.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. HopHopefully the movie offers a trailer sooner rather than later.