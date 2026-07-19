I Love How Sadie Sink And The Spider-Man Team Are Trolling Fans Over Her Brand New Day Role

There are more than a few secrets swirling (or swinging?) around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the biggest mystery involves Sadie Sink. Neither Marvel Studios nor Sink herself have yet to divulge the identity of her character, and speculation has been running rampant. Even though the powers that be still aren’t willing to share details, it seems the marketing team has reached the point where it’s having some fun with the situation. That’s right, Sink and the Spidey team are now trolling fans, and it’s honestly making me laugh.

When it comes to getting the general public prepared for a new movie, especially one as big as Spider-Man, a marketing team has to find interesting ways to build hype and curiosity. One of the ways in which the marketers at Sony did that was by sharing a cheeky video of Sink on Instagram and, in it, she confirms to have seen the various theories about her character. She then proceeds to give the public three “exclusive confirmed” answers. However, her comments likely aren’t what devotees are looking for:

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Sink’s last answer is, of course, a particularly sharp jab, given how obvious it is. And Sony’s marketing team wasn’t done playing on the Sink situation, either. Another video posted to IG plays on the matter as well, though it does so in a very different and self-aware way. The clip shows the Stranger Things alum sitting down to the chorus of tense orchestral music, with the caption noting that she’s preparing to film a documentary on how she managed to keep her role a secret. Take a look:

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Marvel Studios does indeed like to toy with fans now and then, so these Spider-Man promotional videos definitely track. Of course, these kinds of clips may not work for everyone, but I can appreciate such advertising. What it seems to show is that the marketing team has its finger on the pulse of the fandom and simply wants to have some fun with them in a creative way. And, at this point, the clips seem to have gained quite a bit of traction. The “answers” video has over 770,000 likes, while the faux doc clip has over 301,000.

More on Sadie Sink (Image credit: Netflix) Brand New Day Producer Explains Why Sadie Sink’s Role Is So Secret (And Points Were Made)

These materials aside, though, I’m truly amazed at how Sadie Sink has been able to keep her character a secret since she was cast in Brand New Day back in March 2025. Of course, that’s not to say it’s been easy for the actress to hold everything in. Sink previously discussed the struggle of not being able to openly discuss her role, joking that the situation “torture.” Nevertheless, she’s proven to be a pro at keeping “secrets,” and her occasional spoiler-dropper of a co-star, Tom Holland, may want to take some notes.

Although Sink’s character hasn’t officially been announced, fans have long had theories, which even pre-dated her casting. The most common rumor is that the O'Dessa star is playing the powerful Jean Grey, a member of the X-Men. Plenty of fans seem to be high on that idea and, at this point, fan art of Sink as Grey has even made the rounds. It would be huge if the A-lister were definitely playing Grey, and her introduction could have massive ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

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It won’t be too much longer before we have a definitive answer regarding this Brand New Day character, but the wait is getting somewhat difficult for me amid this final stretch. At this point, I’d be surprised if Sink weren’t playing Jean, but MCU fans like myself have been surprised before. For now, though, I would expect Sadie Sink and the marketing team to keep us guessing about the nature of her role and find funny ways to do so.