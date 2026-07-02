Spider-Man’s Sadie Sink Has An Easier Time Keeping Secrets Than Tom Holland

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its tight security, as the universe grows thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While the actors in the franchise are tasked with guarding its secrets, certain celebs like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are known for accidentally spoiling things. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is joining the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and she's having a much easier time guarding spoilers than Holland.

When Sadie Sink was confirmed for the new Spider-Man movie, theories and rumors started swirling about who she might play. Despite how many months have passed, fans still don't know who she'll be in the upcoming Marvel movie. During a recent interview with Nylon, she joked about how to guard spoilers, saying:

You just don’t share the secret, it’s not that hard.

Sometimes it's just that simple. Of course, Sink has lots of experience with this unique part of the job. She had to keep lots of secrets during her tenure on Stranger Things (streaming with a Netflix subscription), especially ahead of its fifth and final season. Stranger Things 4 ended with Max in a coma, and the Tony-nominated actress had to do press while not revealing what was going to happen to the beloved character. Now she's keeping mum about her mysterious role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.