Salma Hayek Got Asked About How She Never Seems To Age In Hollywood, And Her Answer Was Surprising

Salma Hayek just turned 57 earlier this month, but you would never guess it. The actress is redefining what one’s mid-50s can look like, between Hayek rocking bikinis on the regular and her career absolutely thriving more than ever. But when the Hollywood star was recently asked about the source of her fountain of youth, her answer was unexpected.

Hayek undoubtedly takes care of her health, but her secret to seemingly never aging is not necessarily a workout routine. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight , the actress shared how she believes her meditation ritual is the real key in her everyday routine that makes all the difference for her. In her words:

I really believe it is. People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation. You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard... It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it's my own form of it.

Meditation is a practice that has been implemented by people from far and wide for ages as a means to find mental and emotional clarity for oneself. There are all types of ways people meditate, but the most common definition would be taking a few minutes to sit still and focus on one’s breathing as a way to ground oneself in their surroundings and within one’s body. As Hayek continued:

You sit in a moment with yourself, that's already meditation. But I do it every day.

Practicing meditation on a regular basis has been proven to assist people dealing with stress, anxiety, depression or pain, along with enhancing one’s overall well-being and peace within themselves. While Salma Hayek shared that the answer to the anti-aging question is often exercising, she believes that meditation is the real secret because it allows her to take time to regularly sit with herself and to quiet her mind.

The actress spoke about meditation while she was attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her producing project, El Sabor de la Navidad, which translates to The Flavor of Christmas in English. While writers and actors are currently striking Hollywood, Hayek got permission to attend the festival, especially since she does not star in the movie.

Hayek turned 57 on September 2, and she celebrated with a gorgeous round of bikini pictures, which had celebrities like Anthony Hopkins and Bella Thorne commenting.

