Salma Hayek And Bella Thorne Rocked The Same Sheer Cover Up For A Very Similar Photoshoot

Salma Hayek just continues to dazzle the public with her latest fashion fits. We already know she’s not one to shy away from the sheer look as evidenced by the see-through ensemble she sported on the red carpet of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. It seems like Hayek’s got more sheer fashion to show off with her bikini coverup, and Bella Thorne rocked the same one in a similar photoshoot.

Sheer fashion seems to be a particularly popular trend for celebrities these days. Alexandra Daddario went sheer on a black carpet event and Megan Fox had a fashion moment herself with the same look. Salma Hayek most recently showed the world that she could still rock the sheer look by way of an Instagram post of her bikini coverup. Take a look at this “living mermaid” before us down below:

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) A photo posted by on

The Frida star looks absolutely flawless in this photo. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as she rocked a bikini for the 77th Annual National Bikini Day . Not to mention, she even demonstrated to us how to work out while wearing a bikini in the pool. With summer almost over, the Mexican-American star clearly has one swimwear photo to reveal. As you can see, she’s standing by the side of the pool with the beach and clear-blue sky right behind her.

There’s no ignoring her sexy two-piece with her sheer purple and light-green coverup to compliment it. With her hand lifted to the sky, she’s soaking up the sun and drinking what appears to be a coconut. This photo could be enough to inspire anyone to go to the beach and flaunt their stuff like a goddess.

One actress who commented on Salma Hayek’s post was fellow actress Bella Thorne who said, “Matching !!!!” And she wasn’t kidding, as she was totally twinning with the Oscar nominee by wearing a similar-looking sheer cover for her own bikini picture. Take a look at the mesmerizing Instagram pic below:

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) A photo posted by on

The Babysitter star is wearing a purple and light-green coverup similar to Salma Hayek's. With the camera pointed up, she’s swaying by a blue sky background holding a red solo cup. She really knows how to make a statement. The former Disney Channel star proved she's summer goals when she wore her itty-bitty bikini last month. Seeing these two beautiful actresses wearing similar coverups and holding drinks makes me wonder if they share a photographer with a specific aesthetic. With summer winding down, I can't help but wonder if other stars might follow this trend as well. At present though, I'll settle for the sight of these two starlets' impeccable twinning.