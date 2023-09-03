Bella Thorne, Anthony Hopkins And More Reach Out After Salma Hayek Posts Sizzling Bikini Pics To Celebrate 57th Birthday

Everyone gets older – it’s just a fact of life. However, there are some people who (from a physical standpoint) don’t seem to change a bit. Paul Rudd, Halle Berry and Tom Cruise are definitely on that list as is Salma Hayek . The veteran actress barely seems to have changed as her illustrious career has played out over the past several decades. She’s aging like fine wine and just hit an excellent milestone. Hayek celebrated her 57th birthday this weekend and marked the occasion with some sizzling-hot bikini photos. Not only that, but fellow stars like Bella Thorne and Anthony Hopkins reached out with well wishes.

The Frida star is no stranger to social media, as she dazzled her followers with stunning snapshots before. However, I’d argue that these particular pics really take the (birthday) cake. Her special day was on Saturday, September 2, so she dumped a bunch of images that show her chilling on a beach. The Oscar nominee also sports a red two-piece swimsuit with white trim, and it looks great on her. Check out her pristine photos and grateful caption down below:

Salma Hayek says she’s “so happy to be alive,” and I think many people would agree with me when I say we’re happy that she’s loving life. Also, can we just talk about the fact that she’s practically incapable of taking a bad photo? Seriously, this year alone has seen her share some seriously jaw-dropping pics. She effortlessly pulled off the see-through dress at the Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere in January and perfectly went full plunge at the Cannes Film Festival months later. And when it comes to swimsuits, she’s crushed it as well. Hayek commemorated National Bikini Day with a great pic and shared a flawless bikini workout video to celebrate reaching 25 million followers on IG.

On that note, her fans seem to be loving this latest batch of pics but also took the time to wish her a happy birthday. Joining in the chorus of praise were some notable celebrities. Bella Thorne, who recently twinned with Salma Hayek when it came to their photoshoot aesthetics, chimed in with a post of admiration:

Goals! Happy birthday!! ❤️

Another delightful response came from Anthony Hopkins, another veteran of social media. The Academy Award winner had a sweet message to share:

Feliz Cumpleaños Salma We love you ❤️

Priyanka Chopra had a straightforward message for the Eternals star that was sweet as well. Check out what she said:

Happy birthday gorgeous

It’s wonderful to see that the star received so much love on her birthday. You can check out a few of the other notable people who celebrated her:

Happy birthday! - Julianne Moore

❤️❤️ - Aurora Carbonell

Happy birthday ❤️ - Xavier Dolan

Happy Birthday Angel 🎂🌈💕 - Miranda Kerr

Salma Hayek certainly deserves every ounce of love she’s received. Sure, she’s delivered top-notch performances over the years, but it’s her charm, humor and kindness that have truly made her such a legend in the eyes of this fan and others. Here’s to many more birthdays for her down the road. Let’s also hope she dazzles us with a few more bikini photos along the way, too.