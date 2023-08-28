We Can Thank Marvel For Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayek Grabbing Dinner Together, But I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

If there’s one thing that celeb watchers love, it’s when our favorite famous folk just so happen to become friends. A relatively new duo apparently sprang up only a few years ago, with Eternals cast members Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie seemingly bonding as they portrayed Ajak and Thena, respectively, in the MCU outing. While it does seem like we can thank Marvel for bringing these two together, they just grabbed dinner on a night out, and I really wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall.

Everyone knows that, if anyone, moms need a night out sometimes so they can at least talk to someone other than their kids or whatever romantic partner they might have, and famous mothers are no different. According to TMZ , Hayek and Jolie took some time away from their various creative efforts and personal challenges to share dinner in Los Angeles over the weekend. However, instead of a true ladies’ night, the two each brought along their progeny.

The meal, which was held at The Nice Guy on Saturday night, saw Black Mirror ’s “Joan is Awful” star bring along her 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, while Jolie was joined by her 19-year-old son, Pax. And, by the look of some of the photos that captured the two parties entering and leaving the elegant eatery, the talented twosome may have been hanging out for some time now, as Pax was comfortable when Hayek pulled him in for a friendly kiss on the cheek when they all arrived.

Now, this group could have talked about any and everything as they dined. For all we know, Pax talked to Valentina about living the high school-free life. Maybe Hayek opined about surpassing 25 million Instagram followers after rocking a bikini for National Bikini Day , or shared tips on how to go full plunge on the red carpet twice in two days . It’s also possible, however, that the Magic Mike’s Last Dance talent shared some deeper conversations with her co-star, much like their Eternals characters spent thousands of years doing.

For one thing, while Hayek had to be “dragged” to the courthouse by her family for the ceremony, she has been married for 14 years to François-Henri Pinault, and if the two ladies really have been buddies for a few years now, I cannot imagine them not talking about marriage/love/family/relationships and the like, so maybe they discussed such topics at their recent dinner. They’d certainly have a lot to talk about.

Though the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress has been officially divorced since 2019, but she and ex Brad Pitt are still fighting pretty hard in court over a number of things. Custody of their minor children is one, but something that’s really gotten both of them up in arms over the past year or so is the winery/home they used to share in France, Château Miraval.

There have been lawsuits going back and forth over it since Jolie sold her share to a Russian billionaire , with an emotional email she sent to Pitt about it being recently submitted into evidence to support her position in selling.