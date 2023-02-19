Saving Private Ryan Actor Tom Sizemore Found Unconscious, Rushed To The Hospital

Popular supporting actor Tom Sizemore, best known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down among many others, was reportedly rushed to the hospital over the weekend. He apparently collapsed around 2 AM Saturday morning and was discovered by someone who called 911. He’s currently in the intensive care unit and is reportedly “fighting for his life.”

The news was first reported by TMZ, who spoke with the actor’s manager Charles Lago. He told the outlet Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm and passed out. Details on what happened immediately prior are unclear at this point, but he was apparently found unconscious and authorities were alerted. He was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in Los Angeles and is now in the ICU. There hasn’t been any official update on his condition, but Lago said he’s in a “bad way” right now.

Tom Sizemore had a really good acting run in the 90s and early 00s, playing key supporting roles in a number of really well-received and popular movies. He appeared in True Romance, Natural Born Killers, Heat, Saving Private Ryan, Enemy Of The State, Bringing Out The Dead, Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down and many more. Unfortunately, those higher profile roles started drying up as he ran into issues with drugs and law enforcement.

Sizemore has been very public about his struggles with substance abuse issues, a battle he’s reportedly been fighting since he was 15. He appeared on Celebrity Rehab, Dr. Phil and others to discuss his struggles, but more often than not, it has been law enforcement intervening. He’s been arrested for drugs several times, as well as multiple times for domestic violence and various other crimes including DUIs.

Throughout it all, he’s continued to act and shot almost a dozen movies in 2022, though an overwhelming majority of the stuff he’s filmed in the last decade haven’t gotten convention releases or were very low budget indie projects. Most mainstream casting directors have stayed away, presumably because of his personal life problems.

Doctors haven’t commented publicly on Sizemore’s condition. His manager reportedly called his chances for making a full recovery “uncertain.” He’s just 61 years old, though it’s unclear what toll years of substance abuse issues may have taken on his body.