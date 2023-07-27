Saw X's Poster Is Teasing Creative Eye Torture, And That's A Big Nope For Me

The Saw franchise has garnered quite the reputation for setting up audiences to squirm with gory traps across nine films. How could Saw X possibly top them, you may be thinking, right? Welp, I think I’m officially convinced there’s more twisted nightmares left from Jigsaw thanks to the latest poster for one of the biggest upcoming horror movies of the 2023 Halloween season.

After months of questions surrounding the next Saw movie, Lionsgate just unveiled the first poster for the tenth film of the franchise, and I’m already emotionally running away from Jigsaw’s latest trap. Check it out:

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Mysterious eye tubes? That’s a big nope for me. It took me a few minutes of examining this poster to figure out what the heck is happening here, but I think I figured it out. They have to be eye suction machines that suck out the eyeballs from the face, right? I know, the thought of that is absolutely disgusting, but hey, it’s a Saw movie. With an image like that, I think horror fans will officially be in on this one.

Saw X follows 2019’s Spiral starring Chris Rock, which went in a different direction with the franchise. Given the aesthetics of the poster and the fact that Tobin Bell will officially be back in the franchise as John Kramer, a.k.a. Jigsaw himself, Saw X looks to be a return to original form for the horror series.

Get Caught Up On Saw (Image credit: Lionsgate Films) Saw Movies Streaming: How To Watch The Horror Movies Online

The official synopsis teases that the upcoming tenth movie takes place between the events of the original Saw movie and the 2005 sequel, Saw II. The movie will follow John Kramer (Tobin Bell) as he ventures to Mexico to undergo a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of curing his terminal cancer. However, when the whole thing turns out to be a scam, Kramer's serial killer alter ego comes out to get back at the con artists with a series of “ingenious and terrifying traps.” Per the synopsis, it will be Jigsaw’s “most personal game.”

Along with Tobin Bell returning, director Kevin Greutert returns to the franchise after previously helming 2009’s Saw VI and 2010’s Saw 3D. Additionally, the writers behind Spiral are behind the movie and Shawnee Smith’s Amanda Young will reportedly return for the first time since Saw 3D. Also among the cast is Steven Brand, Synnøve Macody Lund, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Octavio Hinojosa and Joshua Okamoto.

After previously having a release date firmly placed in October, Lionsgate recently moved its release up to September 29. Reportedly, the studio made the decision because the movie has been playing so well with test audiences. It’s quite possible Saw X could be the next horror hit for the franchise. The Halloween movie season will also see the return of The Exorcist franchise, the long-awaited The Nun sequel and the movie adaptation for Five Nights at Freddy’s. Spooky season can’t come soon enough!