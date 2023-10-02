Saw X’s Team Would Freak People Out By Discussing Plans For Gory Scenes In Public, But It Pales In Comparison To The Editor Who Had The Cops Called On Him

If you're a fan of horror movies , you're likely well aware that in the twisted world of the Saw franchise, gruesome traps and moral dilemmas take center stage. So it's no surprise that the creative minds working behind the scenes must conjure up some macabre ideas. But what happens when these creative discussions spill into public spaces? Per interviews with producers Oren Koules, Mark Burg, and director Kevin Greutert, it can lead to some shocking reactions. And in on instance, there was even a visit from the police. That's right; apparently, the Saw X editor had the cops called on him!

Masterminds behind the latest Jigsaw outing revealed a number of interesting off-camera moments during separate interviews. While speaking to People, Mark Burg and Oren Koules recalled the (somewhat) secret public meetings the creative team would have ahead of a new installment in the series. Speaking with the outlet, producer Marc Burg said:

There's a group of people who all meet. Anthony Stabley, our production designer, had a whole trap team, and their only job was coming up with and building the traps.

Can you imagine sitting in a restaurant, casually enjoying your meal, when you overhear a conversation about designing some of the most celebrated elaborate traps ? Well, according to the producers, that was a real possibility. Oren Koules added:

We used to do it in a restaurant, but it doesn't work as much anymore because people freak out sitting around us.

If you were close by, you could apparently overhear a conversation about ears being lopped off -- discussions bound to turn a few heads and raise some eyebrows. Mark Burg shared more insight into the awkwardly morbid situations, saying:

We'll sit there and go, 'So if we cut somebody's ear off, how much blood do you think comes out? And if you rip out somebody's tongue, can they still live? I know they can't talk, but...' And you see people kind of looking at you overhearing, eavesdropping.

As strange as those restaurant discussions might sound, they're overshadowed by the unbelievable story Saw X director Kevin Greutert recounted to NME regarding editor Steve Forn's run-in with the police. Greutert explained that Forn had an unexpected visit from the police department when concerned neighbors overheard his work and genuinely believed someone was being harmed. The filmmaker shared:

There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’

The interaction that followed was truly surreal, as the editor attempted to clarify the circumstances. Kevin Greutert went on to elaborate:

And he [Forn] was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.' It must have been a pretty realistic performance!

While their creative discussions and work may draw curious looks in public or calls to the authorities, the dedicated teams behind one of the best horror movie franchises and standout films of the 2000s appear to have reaped the benefits of their unwavering commitment. Following its lead editor's bizarre encounter with the law, the latest Tobin Bell-led installment is earning overwhelmingly positive reviews . As someone who grew increasingly skeptical of the series, the favorable reactions to Saw X have ignited my anticipation .