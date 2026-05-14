The Batman Part II Dropped Its First Look At Scarlett Johansson And Fans Think They Figured Out Who She's Playing

Director Matt Reeves continues to share images from The Batman: Part II, and now we have our first look at Scarlett Johansson in her mysterious role. The internet has its guesses, and it looks like they've settled on her playing the spouse of an iconic Batman rogue.

As big names like Sebastian Stan are attached to this upcoming superhero movie, fans think they've cracked the code on Johannson's part in the DC movie. Take a look below at who many believe is Gilda Dent:

For those who may not be familiar, Gilda Dent is the wife of Harvey Dent. Her story is all over the place amongst her various appearances in DC Comics. The common thread is that her loyalty to her husband, even after his transformation into Two Face, is unwavering.

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Keep in mind, none of this is confirmed. That said, there's plenty of chatter online about Scarlett Johansson's role. For the time being, it seems there's a small army of people convinced she's playing Gilda:

That’s gilda dent alright - @Mandevil23

Scarlett Johansson saying 'I Believe in Harvey Dent' is gonna be so iconic - @_CinemaHub_

LETS GOOOOOOO. WELCOME GILDA DENT 🙏🔥🦇 - @TheBatmanSagaNW

Gilda Dent is here and I’m already terrified for Harvey. - @HashimKhanoo7

Welcome to Gotham, Gilda This cast is stacking impossibly good. Can’t wait for the Dent family drama in Reeves’ world - @al_saudigirl

People seem pretty convinced, but again, we don't know this is for sure who Scarlett Johansson will be playing in The Batman: Part II. That said, her short dark hair does seem to match up with the comic panels that people are sharing online.

This latest look arrives as conversation continues about which villains will appear in The Batman: Part 2. We already know Colin Farrell is back as Penguin, and many believe Sebastian Stan is playing Harvey Dent. There's also whispers of Barry Keoghan appearing as Joker, and the general snow theme surrounding the movie has people wondering if Mr. Freeze may show up as well.

All this to say, adding Scarlett Johansson on top of every other big name that is in the movie is wild. The Batman: Part II is not hurting for talented actors, and I wonder if a role like Gilda Dent could be too small for someone of Johansson's caliber in Hollywood. She has experience in the MCU as a superhero, so maybe her role could be closer tied to something like that?

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We still have a long time to find out for sure, as The Batman: Part II is not showing up in theaters until October 1st, 2027. I'm curious to see how much we learn about all of these characters in the lead-up to the next adventure, and if this movie sets the stage for another follow-up.