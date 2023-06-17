Scarlett Johansson Gets Real About Why It's Always Better When She Can Do Events With Husband Colin Jost, And It's Super Adorable

Being able to celebrate big moments with your partner is always so satisfying and gratifying, and Scarlett Johansson is currently basking in those feelings as she got to take in a major career moment with her husband Colin Jost . While we’re used to seeing the SNL star behind the Weekend Update desk, and the actress on the big screen, they both stepped out on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new movie, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City , and they absolutely loved being able to go together.

Johansson and Jost, who have been married for three years, tend to attend each other’s big events from time to time, however, this premiere felt special. Asteroid City was part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, so the couple traveled to France for the big occasion and they were all smiles as they took to the carpet. Opening up about why that moment was so special, and why she really loved sharing it with her husband, the Oscar-nominated actress told People :

Oh, it's so fun. It's awesome. I mean, personally, it's always fun when you're not just explaining it to them over the phone, but you're living your life together, these big profound moments.

The two were dressed to impress for the event, and it looked like they had a blast walking down the iconic carpet in Cannes. Along with this being a nice moment for the couple, Johansson also noted that there’s a “familial feeling” among the cast of Wes Anderson’s film on the 2023 movie schedule and their loved ones which made the premiere even better, as she said:

There's a familial feeling with the whole cast. So everybody's spouses are all friends with each other. It's really great. It's just a very singular experience.

Well, this sounds like a very fun bunch to hang out with! Just looking at the cast list alone, I’d love to see them all casually together. I think we can all agree that seeing Johansson and Jost hanging out with the likes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson or Maya Hawke and either or her parents (you know Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) would be a blast, and based on the Black Widow star’s comments, it sounds like it was.

It’s always so fun to get a little peek into the lives of power couples like Johansson and Jost, and it’s even better when the insight is as wholesome as this.

While both the actress and the comedian are thriving professionally, their personal lives seem to be going swell as well. After confirming Johansson was pregnant in 2021 , the two welcomed their son Cosmo into the world later that summer. Along with raising their little boy, Jost has continued his tenure on Saturday Night Live, while ScarJo has starred in a slew of movies including Black Widow and Sing 2.

I’m so happy to see that this couple is so happy and that they love being with each other for big life and career moments. To see the accomplishment they just celebrated at Cannes for yourself, you can catch Asteroid City in theaters on June 23.