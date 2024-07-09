'It's Not Hard To Fall In Love With Channing Tatum.' Scarlett Johansson Got Asked About Her Co-Star And Zoë Kravitz And Her Comments Are Unbelievably Sweet

Hollywood certainly isn't lacking in attractive couples. While Tinseltown is filled with some of the most stunning pairs, Scarlett Johansson, the star of the upcoming 2024 movie release Fly Me to the Moon, believes her co-star, Channing Tatum, and his fiancée Zoë Kravitz, are the cream of the crop. In a recent interview, the Black Widow star shared her thoughts on the couple being the "sexiest" pairing in town, and her comments are unbelievably sweet.

The Oscar nominee shared her sentiments during a candid chat with ET amid the Fly Me to the Moon premiere in New York on Monday. The star-studded event was already buzzing with excitement, but it was Scarlett Johansson's heartfelt comments about her on-screen partner and his intended that truly stole the show. When asked about her experience working with the Magic Mike A-lister, the Her star couldn't help but gush over her co-star and his partner, saying:

I was like, 'This is the hottest couple I've ever seen.' It's absurd.

That’s not all the Ghost World alum had to say. She revealed an undeniable admiration for Channing Tatum, both as an actor and as a person, painting a picture of a man who is as warm and charismatic off-screen as he is on it. In her own words:

It's not hard to fall in love with Channing Tatum. He's just a wonderfully warm, charismatic person, and he's so professional. He's so kind, the crew loves him. He's like a total prankster and joker and, you know, loves to like pull your pigtails. He's just he's a joy to be around.

The discussion then moved to Zoë Kravitz, and Scarlett Johansson expressed equally high praise for her. She noted:

She's also a wonderful, real person and beautiful inside and out.

Mr. Tatum and Ms. Kravitz first connected in 2021 while working on her directorial debut, Blink Twice . The 21 Jump Street vet has expressed his admiration for Kravitz, stating he was "in awe" of her during their collaboration and calling her "one of the most intentional people" he's ever encountered. The couple tends to keep a low profile and is seldom seen together in public or discussing their relationship with the media. This air of mystery only makes their occasional glimpses and comments about each other even more endearing.

In late 2023, rumors about their engagement intensified. The speculation reached a peak when Zoë Kravitz was seen wearing an engagement ring at a Halloween party with her BF, essentially confirming the longstanding whispers.

As for Scarlett Johannson and Channing Tatum's working relationship, Fly Me to the Moon sees the former MCU actress star and take on the producer role. In the film, the Lost in Translation star portrays a public relations expert hired by NASA to stage a moon landing. Contrary to public perception, NASA doesn't intend to deceive people. Tatum's character, who leads the mission, is confident that his team of scientists can achieve success. However, Johansson's character is brought in as a backup plan to ensure that the organization doesn’t appear to fail at this crucial point in the Space Race. The movie’s premise is a fun nod to the conspiracy theories surrounding the moon landing and more specifically, the notion that Stanley Kubrick helped fake the moon landing , which, according to some, The Shining proves it.

Quite frankly, it's lovely to see the former Avengers star share such sweet sentiments about her co-star and his girlfriend. Her comments are simply a true testament to the chemistry that she and the Foxcatcher star have both on and off-screen. Now, I'm just wondering if the actress and her own husband, Colin Jost, will be present for the Tatum/Kravitz wedding whenever it takes place.