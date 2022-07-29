Channing Tatum On What It’s Like Working With Alleged Girlfriend Zoë Kravitz On Her Directorial Debut

Since photos of the two stars together first emerged, fans have been speculating over whether or not Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item. The rumored couple has been tightlipped about their relationship status. While the two actors haven’t confirmed their coupledom, one thing that has been confirmed is that the pair has been working on Kravitz’s directorial debut. Pussy Island kicked off filming in June, and now that filming's underway, Tatum opened up about what it’s been like working with his (again alleged) girlfriend on her directorial debut.

The upcoming thriller already grabbed headlines when Kravitz first announced its wild title. While The Lost City actor is currently shooting the movie in Yucatan, Mexico, he spoke with ET about the upcoming Magic Mike live tour. The conversation soon turned to the upcoming film and Tatum spoke about being amazed by his rumored ladylove’s directing skills when compared to his directorial debut Dog.

I'm in awe. She's doing better than I did on our first movie with Dog. I mean, jeez, we barely survived and she's just killing it.

It seemed like Kravitz has a better handle on being a first-time director than her rumored boyfriend did. But to be honest, I can see why her gig might be working out better. The Batman star decided to stay behind the lens while Tatum chose to write, direct, and star in the road comedy, which wasn’t the best idea, according to the Hollywood actor. The Jump 21 Street star also revealed he advised the actress to not pull double duty.

It appeared the scenario has worked out as the Magic Mike star felt the Catwoman actress was the first director to see him as more than a dancer who can do goofy roles when casting him in the film. The 42-year-old actor called her ability to see past public perception “a weird gift.”

She's got a weird gift for that. She sees right through a lot of people's stuff and really, just who they are to her is really simple. She's one of the more intentional people I've ever met in my life.

While some fans may point to their reported romantic connection being the driving force behind his casting, it appeared Kravtiz saw beyond the persona and gave Tatum a chance to show a new side as an actor. While he held the film’s plot close to his vest, he revealed his character tech mogul Slater King is “wholly unlike” his past roles. Not only is the Dog director taking a shift in his acting career, but he’s also having fun on set as he equated it to “summer camp.”

With Kravitz in the director’s chair, Tatum isn’t the only actor involved in the secretive Pussy Island as The Rise of Skywalker’s Naomi Ackle will play the lead Frida alongside Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Haley Joel Osment. In the thriller, Frida will try to infiltrate King’s inner circle only to find out things aren’t what they seem.

The alleged couple has been teasing fans for months, including paying homage to the Martin Scorsese classic Taxi Driver as they spent last Halloween together. Despite hanging out multiple times, the film’s leading man and its director have kept any developments in their rumored relationship just that: rumors.

While moviegoers will have to wait to hear more about Pussy Island, they can watch Channing Tatum in The Lost City by subscribing to Paramount+. Then, see Zoë Kravitz as the one-and-only Selina Kyle in The Batman through an HBO Max subscription. Finally, check out what other projects the alleged couple has coming up by checking out our 2022 movie schedule.