Zoë Kravitz Was Spotted Out With Channing Tatum Wearing What Looked To Be A Stunning Engagement Ring, And An Expert Weighed In On How Much It’s Probably Worth
How much could the gorgeous ring cost?
While Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s Halloween costumes as Rosemary’s Baby and a giant baby, respectively, were quite the sight to see, a lot of people were more focused on one sparkly detail. On the actress’s ring finger, she was seen wearing a massive seemingly diamond ring that many have guessed is an engagement ring. Now, an expert is weighing in on how much the stunning piece of jewelry might have cost.
Before we get into the possible cost of the ring, you need to see it. The couple was seen at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. If you look at Kravitz’s left hand, she’s holding a knife as part of her costume, and the ring, because of the way she’s gripping the knife, is clearly visible.
Following people seeing the Halloween photo, and that ring, People reported that multiple sources told them the couple was indeed engaged. While the duo hasn’t officially confirmed this news themselves, Cisscut Magazine had a ring expert weigh in on how much the jewelry could have cost. Steven Stone’s managing director Zack Stone said:
That’s a whole lot of money for a ring, however, considering the two actors’ successes, I’m sure affording the jewelry wasn’t an issue.
Also, the first movie Kravitz and Tatum watched together was True Romance, and The Batman star noted that they both “love art,” and “the exploration of why we do what we do.” They love watching movies and appreciating art together, and they’re both incredibly fashionable folks. So, when Stone explained some of the potential meaning behind the ring, it totally tracked for the couple:
Rumors began to swirl about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz dating back in 2021 when people noticed the Magic Mike actor following fan accounts for the High Fidelity star. Things seemingly started heating up amid the 21 Jump Street star’s divorce from Jenna Dewan, and now, the two have been together for about two years.
The duo met while filming Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island. Both have gushed about working together, with Tatum saying that he is “in awe” of his partner.
Overall, they’ve been together for a while now, and it seems like their relationship is going very well. So, it would make sense if this reportedly pricy ring actually is an engagement ring. Now the question becomes, if they are indeed fiancés: is a wedding in the near future?
When it comes to what’s next for these two professionally, it’s possible their movie Pussy Island could be on the 2024 movie schedule, because it’s in post-production. So, as we learn more about their reported engagement, that stunning ring and their upcoming project, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend. She also adores (and writes about) Ted Lasso, rom-coms and whatever streaming series is gracing our screens.
