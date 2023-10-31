Zoë Kravitz Was Spotted Out With Channing Tatum Wearing What Looked To Be A Stunning Engagement Ring, And An Expert Weighed In On How Much It’s Probably Worth

While Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s Halloween costumes as Rosemary’s Baby and a giant baby, respectively, were quite the sight to see, a lot of people were more focused on one sparkly detail. On the actress’s ring finger, she was seen wearing a massive seemingly diamond ring that many have guessed is an engagement ring. Now, an expert is weighing in on how much the stunning piece of jewelry might have cost.

Before we get into the possible cost of the ring, you need to see it. The couple was seen at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. If you look at Kravitz’s left hand, she’s holding a knife as part of her costume, and the ring, because of the way she’s gripping the knife, is clearly visible.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Following people seeing the Halloween photo, and that ring, People reported that multiple sources told them the couple was indeed engaged. While the duo hasn’t officially confirmed this news themselves, Cisscut Magazine had a ring expert weigh in on how much the jewelry could have cost. Steven Stone’s managing director Zack Stone said:

Zoë’s ring appears to be a button back engagement ring, which is a type of ring that has a button-shaped metal piece at the back of the setting, allowing the centre stone to sit comfortably on the skin. Button back engagement rings are a signature design of Jessica McCormack, so it’s highly likely that Channing bought Zoë’s ring from the London based jeweler - even more so as the actress has a running relationship with the brand, who are one of her favorites. I’d estimate Zoë’s ring to be worth $300,000 (£250,000).

That’s a whole lot of money for a ring, however, considering the two actors’ successes, I’m sure affording the jewelry wasn’t an issue.

Also, the first movie Kravitz and Tatum watched together was True Romance, and The Batman star noted that they both “love art,” and “the exploration of why we do what we do.” They love watching movies and appreciating art together, and they’re both incredibly fashionable folks. So, when Stone explained some of the potential meaning behind the ring, it totally tracked for the couple:

Zoë Kravitz is a style icon with a penchant for diamond jewelry, so it’s no surprise that her engagement ring from Channing Tatum is a stunner. Made of 18k yellow and blackened white gold, the sparkler features a 7 carat cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting. Considered to be an antique cut with a distinctive look, cushion cut diamonds are said to symbolize individuality, romance, adventure and tradition - perfectly encapsulating Zoë’s unique style.

Rumors began to swirl about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz dating back in 2021 when people noticed the Magic Mike actor following fan accounts for the High Fidelity star. Things seemingly started heating up amid the 21 Jump Street star’s divorce from Jenna Dewan, and now, the two have been together for about two years.

The duo met while filming Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island. Both have gushed about working together, with Tatum saying that he is “in awe” of his partner.

Overall, they’ve been together for a while now, and it seems like their relationship is going very well. So, it would make sense if this reportedly pricy ring actually is an engagement ring. Now the question becomes, if they are indeed fiancés: is a wedding in the near future?