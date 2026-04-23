AMC Has A Wild Popcorn Bucket For Shrek's 25th Anniversary, And I Want More Throwbacks

AMC has another hit in the making with its recent popcorn bucket, and it's possibly cool enough to bring people out to see Shrek in theaters again for its 25th anniversary. While there are many movies on the 2026 release schedule I'm looking forward to, I may have to make time to see the Dreamworks hit again and get my hands on this wild piece of snack merch.

To commemorate the release, AMC is releasing a popcorn bucket of one of Shrek's most iconic scenes, though it may ruin your appetite. The outhouse scene can now be yours to own, as you munch popcorn back at home from the comfort of your own swamp. Take a look:

In the morning, we’re making waffles 🧇, but tonight, it’s popcorn! Celebrate the 25th anniversary of SHREK with The Outhouse popcorn collectible. Large popcorn included. Available 5/1, while supplies last. Get your 🎟️ here: https://t.co/rLR9PwJ6jv pic.twitter.com/Wl1xxsgVI6April 23, 2026

No matter where the original Shrek falls in your ranking of all the movies, there's no denying that this is one of the movie's most iconic moments. I'm glad that Shrek is removable so that he can sit as a standalone on a shelf, or I can just remove him mid-viewing, so that I'm not eating popcorn in the same breath that I've thought about the ogre taking a dump.

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The only way this popcorn bucket could be better was if it played a snippet of Smash Mouth's "All-Star" when you swung the door open and shut. Having said that, I'm now thinking about how easy it would be for someone to open that door in the middle of me eating my popcorn, causing it to spill all over the floor. Similar to Masters of the Universe's sword drink container, not all of these products are made to be practical.

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What's also great about this popcorn bucket is that it'll be relevant once again before too long. Shrek 5 is coming to theaters in 2027, and while I imagine there will also be popcorn buckets released for that as well, diehard fans can bring their previous ones to the event and save some money. Can you purchase a refill on a discontinued popcorn bucket? I have to wonder.

Shrek is the latest in the line of anniversary popcorn buckets, with Toy Story and other movies having something prepared for when they return to theaters. I'm just wishing other fast food chains like Pizza Hut would catch onto this trend and start re-releasing some of their popular movie tie-in campaigns.

Catch Shrek in theaters for its anniversary beginning on May 15th, and be on the lookout to collect a popcorn bucket in advance on May 1st. I just have to say one more time I'm so happy we live in an era where people are embracing these wild popcorn buckets, and I'm going to be a little sad when the trend dies off.