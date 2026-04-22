I Didn't Realize One Adorable Super Mario Popcorn Bucket Actually Landed A World Record

I’ll admit it, I’ve become way more invested in movie theater popcorn buckets than I ever expected to be. Somewhere between the NSFW Dune sandworm chaos and those over-the-top Marvel tie-ins, these things stopped being containers and started becoming collectibles. But, even with how wild they’ve gotten lately, I did not have “one of them sets a world record” on my bingo card, especially not this adorable Super Mario popcorn bucket.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, one of the Super Mario promotional buckets didn’t just lean into the novelty of it all, but went all the way, maybe taking this phenomenon to its most logical conclusion. The mini Bowser cauldron bucket, which looks like something you’d pick up in the toy aisle rather than at a concession stand, officially set a world record for the smallest popcorn container.

The mini Bowser cauldron, see below, isn’t just small, it’s comically small. The Super Mario collectible measures about 2.6 inches wide and holds 5 to 11 kernels of popcorn. Designed to look like Bowser’s shrunken cauldron from the 2026 movie schedule entry, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it comes decked out with clawed feet, little side handles and a dark, iron-like finish. That third attribute makes it feel more like a display piece (or a keychain) than something you’d actually eat out of. It’s the kind of thing that feels less like a concession item and more like a bit, which, honestly, makes it even better:

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What’s funny is how perfectly this fits into what popcorn buckets have become. They’re not really about utility anymore. Nobody is buying a Bowser cauldron because it’s the most efficient way to eat popcorn. They’re buying it because it looks cool, it’s tied to something they love and it’s a physical piece of the moviegoing experience they can take home. Isn’t that kind of the whole point?

Theaters have been leaning harder into these collectible “vessels” to bring people back to cinemas. The more creative and limited these buckets are, the more they generate buzz, and in some cases, they even drive attendance. It’s not just about snacks anymore, but giving audiences something tangible to remember the experience by.

That explains why we’ve gone from simple tubs to things like character heads, light-up containers, to a full-on Castle Grayskull playset-looking container and, now, apparently, record-breaking mini cauldrons.

The Super Mario rollout is a perfect example of that strategy in action. Alongside the tiny Bowser bucket, AMC theaters also offered larger, more display-friendly options, like the adorable Yoshi containers and glowing Luma buckets. But it’s the smallest one that ended up making the biggest noise, which feels very on-brand for a franchise that’s always had a sense of humor about itself.

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(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

There’s also something kind of brilliant about the absurdity of the mini bucket. In a world where some buckets are pushing $50 or more and taking up half your living room, this one goes in the opposite direction. It’s tiny, it’s impractical and it somehow stands out because of it.

At this point, popcorn buckets have become their own weird little subculture, to say the least. People are lining up early, refreshing websites and even traveling just to get their hands on specific designs. Some of them flip on resale markets, others end up as display pieces, and a few, like this Bowser cauldron, end up in the record books.

So yeah, I didn’t expect a Super Mario popcorn bucket to make history. But, if any franchise was going to pull that off with something this weirdly charming, it makes sense it’d be one this big at the box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still playing in theaters, so be sure to check your local listings for show times.