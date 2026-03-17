Marlon Wayans Said Jordan Peele Reached Out About Scary Movie 6 For The Exact Reason I Hoped For

What we know about Scary Movie 6 s that it is officially hitting the 2026 movie release calendar on June 5, 2026, and the long-running parody franchise is gearing up to take aim at a whole generation of upcoming horror movies. And based on what Marlon Wayans is saying, one of the genre’s biggest modern filmmakers might already be part of that conversation. According to the longtime funny man, Jordan Peele reached out about the upcoming parody flick, and it's for the exact reason I'd hoped.

Wayans recently revealed in a TikTok video that Jordan Peele actually reached out to him about potentially spoofing his movies in the upcoming sequel. And honestly, that is amazing. The franchise star explained that he hears from alot of directors and the reason why is hilarious. Wayans explained:

I actually get directors going, 'Hey man, you think maybe you could put this parody in this movie or that movie.' Jordan Peele was like 'So, are you gonna do one of my movies?' I was like 'Maybe Jordan, maybe.'

The Scary Movie franchise is returning after more than a decade away, and this time it’s diving straight into the modern horror boom. Based on the first trailer, the long-awaited sequel is taking shots at everything from newer hits to long-running tropes, with nothing off-limits. That includes so-called “elevated horror,” a space Peele has helped define over the past several years.

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What makes this even better is how Wayans describes the approach behind the humor. In that same TikTok, he explained that the goal isn’t to tear down the films being parodied, but to have fun with them in a way audiences and creators can both enjoy. The comedian and actor continued:

I think people know that when we do what we do, we do it with kids' gloves for the most part. So people enjoy when we send them up.

That idea has always been part of what made the best of the Scary Movie films work. They were chaotic and over-the-top, but they also came from a place of familiarity. The jokes land because the audience knows the source material. And clearly, filmmakers know it too.

Now, the fact that directors are actually suggesting their own movies for parody says a lot. It shows how the franchise has evolved, but also how open filmmakers are to being the butt of the joke. And honestly, that’s kind of a badge of honor. Getting parodied by South Park or Saturday Night Live is already a cultural milestone, and now, with Scary Movie back, that list just got even better.

At this point, nothing’s officially confirmed about which films will make it into Scary Movie 6, beyond what’s already been teased (and sadly, left out) in the trailer. But Jordan Peele might already be getting his wish. The footage includes a clear Get Out reference, with Wayans’ character Shorty being pulled into the sunken place. So yeah, it looks like Peele is officially getting the parody treatment.

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Scary Movie 6 lands in theaters on June 5, 2026. While you wait, you can revisit the first two in the franchise, which feature the Wayans family, streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.