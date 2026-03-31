Buncha Crunch Announces New Movie-Snack Gamechanger That Better Not Be An April Fool's Joke
I want...no...I NEED this.
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April Fools' Day is fast approaching, and it always seems like brands and product social media accounts take full advantage of the holiday to toy with consumers. Unfortunately, it feels like one may ultimately land in hot water, because Crunch just announced a new theater-friendly that would be a game-changer for snacks at the movies. I'm part of that crowd, and am desperately hoping this is not a mistimed joke.
I'm planning to see a lot of movies on the 2026 movie schedule, and you can bet I'll have my Buncha Crunch on hand and ready to drop in my popcorn at every showing. That is, unless Crunch is serious about this Buncha Crunch dispenser, which is allegedly being planned to roll out to theaters. Take a look:
You've been pairing Buncha CRUNCH with popcorn for years. Now it gets its rightful spot on the concession stand🍫🍿Introducing the Buncha CRUNCH Concession Dispenser Experience™️, coming soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hf7pIx1Aa6March 30, 2026
Readers might be thinking, "How is this different from dumping your candy into your popcorn?" Some may say it isn't, but I wholly disagree. Imagine one of these bad boys behind the counter, with the person filling your popcorn able to use the Buncha Crunch machine between scoops of popcorn. The dispersion would be immaculate, rather than chunks of Buncha Crunch at the top of your popcorn and none of it in the middle.Article continues below
In my mind, this could be the biggest thing to hit theaters since themed movie theater popcorn buckets, and I'm not the only one thinking that. There were many commenters on the post excited for the announcement, and others making threats after realizing it could be a joke:
- I need this in my life asap. Set it up - @MikeLaBelle
- I have boxes of Buncha Crunch under my popcorn popper right now! I’d love to add this dispenser! - @Fergi21
- This better be real or im blocking yall - @AshleyDCan
- Gonna be real sad if this is April Fool’s. You know this would kill. - @BrndoCalrizzian
- Crunch is my favorite candy bar. I get Buncha every time I’m at the movies. It’s been that way literally forever. BUT if this is in anyway an April fools joke I will swear off your product for good - @varanplays
The debate rages on about whether this is legit, as some point to the fact it was posted on March 30th as evidence it could be real. Generally speaking, a lot of internet April Fools Day jokes are set up the day before on March 31st, perhaps to at least give brands the benefit of the doubt they aren't just randomly spreading misinformation about things that don't exist or didn't happen.
Unfortunately, I am leaning toward thinking this is a prank. It's worth noting that Butterfinger, another brand owned by Ferrero, announced it was releasing its own ramen flavor the same day. Then there's Keebler, which announced that it's releasing a line of toothpaste based on its cookie flavors. All weird updates for kid-friendly snacks, and all announced on March 30th. That said, ramen and toothpaste are dumb dessert flavors, while mixing candy and popcorn makes absolute sense.
As the eternal optimist, I'd love to believe people will be so excited that Crunch will legitimately work to make this happen if it is fake. If they do, best believe I'll be throwing back popcorn like Tom Cruise while enjoying some of the big movies coming out later this year.
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We'll learn soon enough if the Buncha Crunch popcorn bucket is legit, and remain popcorn crazy over here at CinemaBlend. That's especially true when it comes to popcorn buckets, as I still have my eye on the Yoshi one tied to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as well as that awesome-looking one tied to Sinners. I'd gladly throw some Buncha Crunch in both!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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