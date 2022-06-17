Scream 6 Has Added An Arrow Star And More To Its Extensive Cast

After Ghostface struck again early this year for the fifth time in Scream, the franchise is set to continue with another upcoming horror movie from the franchise. Scream 6 has already begun casting with a mix of familiar and fresh faces, and the latest updates includes a lot more new blood, including an Arrow star, to continue filling out the movie’s cast.

Josh Segarra, who memorably played Adrian Chase, a.k.a. Prometheus, primarily in Arrow Season 5 (as well as guest spots in Seasons 6 and 8) will be part of the Scream 6 cast alongside three new cast members, per Deadline . The others are relatively news names. Jack Champion, who is set to star in James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar films, including this December’s The Way of the Water, as well as Light As A Feather lead Liana Liberato and Sneakerella’s Devyn Nekoda, are now all part of the cast.

The four new cast members join Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding reprising their Scream roles after being introduced in the recent Scream movie. Also among the cast is Hayden Panettiere, who is returning to the horror franchise as Kirby Reed after being part of 2011’s Scream 4, as well as Dermot Mulroney, who will reportedly play a new cop character .

The casting update comes just as Neve Campbell updated fans that she would not be in the next Scream movie because the offer given to her “did not equate my value.” The sixth Scream movie will be the first from the franchise to not include Sidney Prescott, and for the time being, it does not look like other original Scream cast members have officially signed on.

Scream returned early this year after more than decade away from the big screen, and it was a success all the way around. Aside from fans of the franchise being happy, it's among the 15 highest grossing movies of this year, making $140 million worldwide against a reported $24 million production budget. Following the explosive return of the horror property, another Scream movie was announced in February .

The next Scream movie is being made by the same creatives who tackled the most recent film. The script is being penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are once again directing. Perhaps after the original Scream stars passed the torch (in the film, literally), the creatives are hoping to see the franchise live on with a younger cast and bring on a new generation to Scream that is not completely reliant on its original stars and nostalgia.

Scream 6 will reportedly follow the Carpenter sisters and Martin siblings as they leave Woodsboro and attempt to live out a new chapter. As we imagine, Ghostface will follow them despite their best efforts. It comes out on March 31, 2023.