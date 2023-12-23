Scream 7's Director Reveals He's Exiting The Film After Melissa Barrera And Jenna Ortega's Departures: 'A Dream Job That Turned Into A Nightmare'
Christopher Landon will no longer direct Scream 7.
Following the exits of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega from Scream 7, director Christopher Landon has announced that he is stepping down from the horror film. In a statement regarding the decision, he said this "dream job" "turned into a nightmare," and he explained why it was time to "move on" from the project.
Taking to X, Landon posted a candid statement about why he's decided to step away from Scream 7. The director wrote:
Landon made it clear that he's devastated for "everyone involved," and reiterated that he meant "everyone."
This news comes after Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, and Jenna Ortega announced that she wouldn't be returning.
At the moment, there's not much we know about Scream 7's future. As we learn more, we'll be sure to keep you posted.
More to come...
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
