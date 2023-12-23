Scream 7's Director Reveals He's Exiting The Film After Melissa Barrera And Jenna Ortega's Departures: 'A Dream Job That Turned Into A Nightmare'

Following the exits of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega from Scream 7, director Christopher Landon has announced that he is stepping down from the horror film. In a statement regarding the decision, he said this "dream job" "turned into a nightmare," and he explained why it was time to "move on" from the project.

Taking to X, Landon posted a candid statement about why he's decided to step away from Scream 7. The director wrote:

I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.

Landon made it clear that he's devastated for "everyone involved," and reiterated that he meant "everyone."

This news comes after Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, and Jenna Ortega announced that she wouldn't be returning.

At the moment, there's not much we know about Scream 7's future. As we learn more, we'll be sure to keep you posted.

