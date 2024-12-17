As A Scream Fan, Mason Gooding’s Return As Chad Only Works Under One Specific Circumstance

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, as a number of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels. That includes the Scream franchise, with another upcoming horror movie sequel currently in development. The cast for the seventh film is still coming together, and it was just revealed that Mason Gooding will be back for his third appearance as Chad Meeks-Martin. But as a hardcore fan, this character return only works under one specific circumstance: his twin sister needs to be back to.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but clearly director Kevin Williamson is at work assembling its cast. While the fandom is hyped Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney, Variety confirmed Gooding would be back as well. But since we already know that Core Four members Sam and Tara Carpenter (played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) won't be part of the fun, that puts Chad on his own little island. So, in my opinion, he needs Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin to also sign on for it all to really make sense.

Chad's role in 2022's Scream was a supporting presence, but he never really got much screen time with the OG heroes, or even got involved in the epic final battle against Ghostface(s). He survived and got to have a bigger presence in the sixth film, now that the Core Four is donezo he needs at least his twin sister as a scene partner to bridge that gap between Chad and Scream legacy characters like like Sidney.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Since her introduction, Brown's character Mindy has been a fan favorite. She's essentially a young, new, queer version of Randy, going on monologues about horror rules as the group attempts to survive throughout the last two films. Mindy and Chad also have a fun give and take, so it would definitely feel strange to only have one of them around for Scream 7.

Back in January of last year, Jasmin Savoy Brown revealed she hadn't been in contact with anyone about another appearance. But now that Scream 7 is actively casting, hopefully that'll change soon. The timing of that wait might have worked out, as she was busy filming Yellowjackets Season 3. But that show is being released in February, and her schedule should presumably be more freed up to return to Woodsboro (or wherever Ghostface's next massacre is being set).

It's going to be a hard transition for some Scream fans to watch the next movie without Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, as the Carpenter sisters were the main protagonists of the last two films. But having Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin back together might help to ease the tension, and connect the seventh film with the previous two. Hopefully casting news comes soon about Brown.

The last two Scream movies are streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription. Scream 7 is currently expected to arrive February 27th, 2026. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.